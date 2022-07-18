 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cup Travels: Summer in the Midwest

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup was out for its second tour over the weekend as the Colorado Avalanche each get their day to celebrate with friends, family, and their local communities with this batch hitting the Midwest. But before its departure, the Cup received a little facelift, which actually was not dent related.

J.T. Compher was first up as he brought the Cup to Northbrook, Illinois where he grew up and first learned to play hockey. After some time with the Cup at his parents’ house there was a ceremony at a local rink and then a party with friends and family later that evening.

Jack Johnson was next in line to receive the Cup the following day where he makes his residence in Dublin, Ohio. He fulfilled a promise he made to his three kids that if he ever won the Cup they would eat ice cream out of it. The rest of Johnson’s celebration was held locally with the community where he walked down the streets with the Cup.

Now there’s been a little time to plan and announce a few upcoming Stanley Cup celebrations. Go check it out if you are in the area!

July 22 Francouz, Plisen CZE

July 23 Sturm, Augsburg GER

July 30 Rantanen, Nousiainen, FIN

Aug 5 Kuemper, Saskatoon, SK

Aug 22 Newhook, St. John’s, NL

