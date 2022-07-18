Cup Travels: Summer in the Midwest

The Stanley Cup was out for its second tour over the weekend as the Colorado Avalanche each get their day to celebrate with friends, family, and their local communities with this batch hitting the Midwest. But before its departure, the Cup received a little facelift, which actually was not dent related.

Its official! For the first time in the history of the #StanleyCup the team name and year are engraved prior to the @Avalanche player days. Rest of the engraving will take place in October. @nhl@HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/vQqczInrdN — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 14, 2022

J.T. Compher was first up as he brought the Cup to Northbrook, Illinois where he grew up and first learned to play hockey. After some time with the Cup at his parents’ house there was a ceremony at a local rink and then a party with friends and family later that evening.

"A lot of my best friends in the world I made in this rink right here, ... The most fun part is getting to share with all the people in the community, the people who helped get me to this point." @Tramyers_NHL tracking J.T. Compher's Stanley Cup day:https://t.co/KmD0C954Mc — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 16, 2022

Today, President Ciesla proclaimed Friday, July 15, 2022 as J.T. Compher Day in Northbrook! We congratulate J.T. and @Avalanche on winning the Stanley Cup, and we're very proud that J.T. can call Northbrook his hometown. Thank you for bringing the Stanley Cup home to Northbrook. pic.twitter.com/l5AACFplMg — Northbrook (@NorthbrookGOV) July 15, 2022

Jack Johnson was next in line to receive the Cup the following day where he makes his residence in Dublin, Ohio. He fulfilled a promise he made to his three kids that if he ever won the Cup they would eat ice cream out of it. The rest of Johnson’s celebration was held locally with the community where he walked down the streets with the Cup.

On his day with the Stanley Cup, Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson turned the trophy over to his three children and their friends for a sloppy dessert they'll never forget.https://t.co/6o3El7rqiv — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 16, 2022

Now there’s been a little time to plan and announce a few upcoming Stanley Cup celebrations. Go check it out if you are in the area!