Morning Flurries: Bednar’s day with the Stanley Cup

- Another day came and went waiting for Nazem Kadri to decide where to play next season as the process continues to drag on. [ColoradoHockeyNow]
- Depth Colorado Eagles forward Cal Burke signed a two-way contract to remain in the organization for another season. [Avalanche.com]
Cal Burke #GoAvsGo— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 19, 2022
1 year / 2-way contract
NHL: $750,000
Minor: $100,000https://t.co/3WdM7mHBUb
- Jared Bednar was the next member of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche to enjoy his day with the Cup in Charleston, South Carolina. First Bednar took the shiny trophy to the rink where he called home for 15 years with the South Carolina Stingrays and then the party moved to his residence and boat with family and friends. [NHL.com]
Man, this says it all. Jared Bednar spent hours, upon days, upon years grinding in North Charleston’s Ice Palace. At heart, he’s a minor league guy who made it huge. His life carved out in Charleston.— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) July 19, 2022
He wells up, emotion speaks for itself.
It’s his day, with the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/TTJMstavBL
Jared Bednar took the Stanley Cup out on his boat off the Charleston coast this afternoon. (Photos from @MikeBolt4 ) pic.twitter.com/vdkSVRj9c2— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 19, 2022
Down Below
- More ugly details continue to emerge from the ongoing Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation. [TSN]
- Johnny Gaudreau still swears he really loves Columbus. [The Athletic]
- 24 Restricted Free Agents elected to file salary arbitration on Sunday but no Avalanche players were among them. [NHLPA]
