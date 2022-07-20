 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Bednar’s day with the Stanley Cup

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Stanley Cup Parade Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

All Avalanche

  • Another day came and went waiting for Nazem Kadri to decide where to play next season as the process continues to drag on. [ColoradoHockeyNow]
  • Depth Colorado Eagles forward Cal Burke signed a two-way contract to remain in the organization for another season. [Avalanche.com]
  • Jared Bednar was the next member of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche to enjoy his day with the Cup in Charleston, South Carolina. First Bednar took the shiny trophy to the rink where he called home for 15 years with the South Carolina Stingrays and then the party moved to his residence and boat with family and friends. [NHL.com]

Down Below

  • More ugly details continue to emerge from the ongoing Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation. [TSN]
  • Johnny Gaudreau still swears he really loves Columbus. [The Athletic]
  • 24 Restricted Free Agents elected to file salary arbitration on Sunday but no Avalanche players were among them. [NHLPA]

