Cup Travels: Crossing the Pond

Before departing for a trip across the Atlantic Ocean the Stanley Cup made one final stop stateside at the offseason home of Jared Bednar in Charleston, South Carolina. There he took the Cup to the rink of the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays where he spent 15 seasons as a player and coach. Then the Cup got out on the water for a boat ride and retired for the evening at a private party.

Bednar brings Stanley Cup to South Carolina after winning with Avalanchehttps://t.co/tODdOkZaWZ — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 19, 2022

Bednar will have one more day with the Cup upcoming once it returns to North America in his hometown of Humboldt, Saskatchewan for his annual golf tournament in honor and support of the Humboldt Broncos.

We are pleased to announce the @StanleyCup will be in Humboldt Sat, Aug 6.



The public is welcome to have a picture with the Stanley Cup at the Humboldt Golf Club from 11am to 1pm. — Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament (@BroncosMemGolf) July 22, 2022

Pavel Francouz was the first in Europe to have a day with the Cup. He started off with a parade in his hometown of Pilsen in the Czech Republic with a gathering in the square of a brewery and then drank beer out of the Cup.

'You dream about winning the Cup and when it actually happens, it is a feeling you cannot describe.' https://t.co/IeuSdZZXBE — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 22, 2022

The Cup then traveled north to Augsburg, Germany for a celebration with now San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm. He had the Cup at town hall and then planned a private party to enjoy the festivities in the evening.

Nico Sturm takes Stanley Cup on a tour of Augsburg, Germany on Saturdayhttps://t.co/Yg4d53fneh — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 23, 2022

Nico Sturm during his @StanleyCup celebration earlier this morning at Curt Frenzel Stadium in Augsburg, Germany. Fans lined the concourse for a chance to see the Cup and meet Sturm. #Avs #GoAvsGo #StanleyCup



Luigi Manfreda (from @Eurolanche) pic.twitter.com/ny2Ghhioea — Avalanche Territory (Brennan Vogt) (@AvsTerritory) July 23, 2022

The Stanley Cup is expected to travel northward to Sweden and Finland in the coming week.