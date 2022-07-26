 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Avalanche adds Kevin McDonald to front office

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
All Avalanche

  • Just prior to last weekend the Colorado Avalanche named Kevin McDonald as the new Assistant General Manager to help assist newly promoted Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. McDonald was a long-time member of the St. Louis Blues front office and most recently held the title of the GM of their AHL affiliate the Springfield Thunderbirds and worked as a pro scout.
  • Bowen Byram teamed up with country music artist Dean Brody to give back to the local community in B.C. [NHLPA]
  • According to The Athletic, the best contract in hockey belongs to Cale Makar. [The Athletic]
  • Nathan MacKinnon stopped by to chat with a great local podcast in Nova Scotia. Also, check out their recent conversation with Alex Newhook as well.

Down Below

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains why he felt it was time to move on from the Calgary Flames [Sportsnet]
  • Mitch Marner reached out to Shane Wright to tell him getting picked fourth overall turned out pretty good. (Cale Makar and Bowen Byram would say the same too.) [NHL.com]
  • Joonas Donskoi was honored with a jersey raising after he saved a skate park in his native Finland. [NHL.com]

