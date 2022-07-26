Morning Flurries: Avalanche adds Kevin McDonald to front office

All Avalanche
- Just prior to last weekend the Colorado Avalanche named Kevin McDonald as the new Assistant General Manager to help assist newly promoted Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. McDonald was a long-time member of the St. Louis Blues front office and most recently held the title of the GM of their AHL affiliate the Springfield Thunderbirds and worked as a pro scout.
Details on Kevin McDonald being named our new AGM:https://t.co/zHbOOUBKqu#GoAvsGo— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 22, 2022
- Bowen Byram teamed up with country music artist Dean Brody to give back to the local community in B.C. [NHLPA]
- According to The Athletic, the best contract in hockey belongs to Cale Makar. [The Athletic]
- Nathan MacKinnon stopped by to chat with a great local podcast in Nova Scotia. Also, check out their recent conversation with Alex Newhook as well.
Episode #400 of The High Button Podcast is finally here! Can’t thank Nate enough for joining the show to talk about his year/cup run. Class act all the way! - @thehighbutton— High Button Sports (@thehighbutton) July 25, 2022
Down Below
- Matthew Tkachuk explains why he felt it was time to move on from the Calgary Flames [Sportsnet]
- Mitch Marner reached out to Shane Wright to tell him getting picked fourth overall turned out pretty good. (Cale Makar and Bowen Byram would say the same too.) [NHL.com]
- Joonas Donskoi was honored with a jersey raising after he saved a skate park in his native Finland. [NHL.com]
