Morning Flurries: Has anyone heard from Naz?

All Avalanche
- Nazem Kadri’s decision is holding up a lot of things in the market. What does that mean for someone who will most likely fill in his spot in the fall if he’s not re-signed such as Ben Meyers? (Mile High Hockey)
- Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog has paraded with the Stanley Cup ever since it was won just over one month ago. He spent his day with the Stanley Cup on the one month anniversary back home in Sweden.
Next up… Family time!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/uZyiJNLSmK— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 26, 2022
- Meanwhile, let’s reminisce what just happened a month and a day ago today ...
One month ago today, the Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup in Game 6 beating the Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s set in for some, maybe not yet to others. What a time to be alive. What a time to be an Avs fans. What a special occasion #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/nEVNiBjjGc— Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) July 26, 2022
Down Below
- Adrian Hernandez and I spoke with Evan Rawal of DNVR, Daniel Friedman of Full Press NHL, and other insiders to talk free agency including Naz. You can listen to a replay of it below.
Avs fans and hockey fans altogether! Unless things get busy with my job tonight, I’ll be joining this space in about an hour to talk about Nazem Kadri and other UFA’s that have yet to be signed! Join in if you’re able! #GoAvsGo https://t.co/TCK7xVUyzt— Evan Liu (@LLou1e) July 27, 2022
- The Los Angeles Kings will celebrate Dustin Brown by retiring his number and unveiling a statue of him outside of Crypto.com Arena on February 11, 2023, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. (NHL.com)
- Free-agent Bobby Ryan was arrested at Nashville International Airport last night. (ScoopNashville)
