Morning Flurries: Has anyone heard from Naz?

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Nazem Kadri’s decision is holding up a lot of things in the market. What does that mean for someone who will most likely fill in his spot in the fall if he’s not re-signed such as Ben Meyers? (Mile High Hockey)
  • Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog has paraded with the Stanley Cup ever since it was won just over one month ago. He spent his day with the Stanley Cup on the one month anniversary back home in Sweden.
  • Meanwhile, let’s reminisce what just happened a month and a day ago today ...

Down Below

  • Adrian Hernandez and I spoke with Evan Rawal of DNVR, Daniel Friedman of Full Press NHL, and other insiders to talk free agency including Naz. You can listen to a replay of it below.

