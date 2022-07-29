Cup Travels: Up North to Sweden

As the summer of Stanley Cup travels continue onward to Sweden, it was Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabe Landeskog’s turn to host the iconic trophy. While he now calls several places home, Landeskog brought the Cup back to where he began his hockey career in Stockholm.

Landeskog took a trip down memory lane with the @StanleyCup in Sweden on Tuesday.



The @Avalanche forward took the Cup to his elementary school, the rink he played at as a teenager and Lilla Erstagarden, a children's hospice center.https://t.co/iwD40ppE2J — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 26, 2022

Andre Burakovsky was next up the following day for his second meeting with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Malmo which is also in Sweden. Burakovsky opted for more of a private event rather than a community celebration. A great compilation on Burakovsky’s day with the Cup follows from NoVaCapsFans including some family pictures with the Cup at their home and then video and photos of the party along with this description:

The event included a live DJ, a sushi bar, an upscale food truck from “Oh Deer, Smash Burger”, a caviar station and smoke and light show for the arrival of the guest of honor. Jerseys from Burakovsky’s career were draped throughout, with the other guest of honor, the Stanley Cup, situated in a dedicated central room for the event.

Andre Burakovsky Has Second “Day With The Stanley Cup” In Malmo, Sweden #ALLCAPS #Avs https://t.co/wGgIhXDIRl — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) July 27, 2022

Andre Burakovsky keeping the classics alive. We checked the Stanley Cup rule book and he is indeed allowed to do the patented keg stand, as he was a member of the founding team. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/3gq8HurgvE pic.twitter.com/Y1bNDrObgq — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) July 27, 2022

Up next is a date with Mikko Rantanen in Finland on July 30.