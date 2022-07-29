 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cup Travels: Up North to Sweden

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade &amp; Rally Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As the summer of Stanley Cup travels continue onward to Sweden, it was Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabe Landeskog’s turn to host the iconic trophy. While he now calls several places home, Landeskog brought the Cup back to where he began his hockey career in Stockholm.

Andre Burakovsky was next up the following day for his second meeting with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Malmo which is also in Sweden. Burakovsky opted for more of a private event rather than a community celebration. A great compilation on Burakovsky’s day with the Cup follows from NoVaCapsFans including some family pictures with the Cup at their home and then video and photos of the party along with this description:

The event included a live DJ, a sushi bar, an upscale food truck from “Oh Deer, Smash Burger”, a caviar station and smoke and light show for the arrival of the guest of honor. Jerseys from Burakovsky’s career were draped throughout, with the other guest of honor, the Stanley Cup, situated in a dedicated central room for the event.

Up next is a date with Mikko Rantanen in Finland on July 30.

Loading comments...