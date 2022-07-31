Morning Flurries: Ever closer to hockey

All Avalanche
- Tomorrow marks the beginning of August. We are in the midst of the slow-moving offseason with little to no updates on much of anything including Avs news. However, Valeri Nichushkin revealed plenty in a recent interview with Russian media-outlet Sport Express.
- While there’s no Nazem Kadri news, there is an update. The last two teams that seem to be in on the centerman are the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche. Will Long Island or the Mile High City be home come October? (NYI Hockey Now)
- If Kadri goes to Long Island, how about a veteran replacement in Jonathan Toews from the Chicago Blackhawks? (COL Hockey Now)
Down Below
- Another big domino in the free-agency puzzle finally fell not too long ago, with John Klingberg heading to the Anaheim Ducks. (Defending Big D)
- The Blackhawks are accepting a rebuilding season, perhaps looking to offload veteran stars. One name in particular has caught attention in the last few days with various reports.
Hearing the Blackhawks have been engaged in trade discussions with teams about Patrick Kane. Dallas among the teams most recently interested.— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 29, 2022
Per a source, the Blackhawks have had NO trade discussions with any teams involving Patrick Kane. I'm sure plenty of teams are interested and sniffing around, but nothing is happening.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 29, 2022
