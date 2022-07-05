 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cogliano back for another, signs one-year deal

The depth forward signed a one-year $1.25M deal.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
NHL: JUN 24 Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 - Lightning at Avalanche Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the first order of offseason business the Colorado Avalanche extended a depth forward who was a successful trade deadline acquisition in Andrew Cogliano. The one-year $1.25M contract is a slight raise from the one million dollar contract he signed with the San Jose Sharks last summer.

Cogliano brought energy, a boost to the penalty kill and leadership to the Avalanche in his short time with the team. He was a good voice in the room and his pre-Game 6 speech might have just sealed up the Stanley Cup.

As a veteran entering his 16th season Joe Sakic was wise to limit the term to one year on Cogliano as there certainly are others chasing a Cup looking for a similar role. Still, to bring back a player who fit so well and has experience with the team in a win for both sides and gives the Avalanche a little bit of cost certainty heading into the offseason with several other key pieces left to sign.

