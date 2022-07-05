Cogliano back for another, signs one-year deal

In the first order of offseason business the Colorado Avalanche extended a depth forward who was a successful trade deadline acquisition in Andrew Cogliano. The one-year $1.25M contract is a slight raise from the one million dollar contract he signed with the San Jose Sharks last summer.

Andrew Cogliano, signed 1x$1.25M by COL, is a serviceable depth defensive winger. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ncPJTo5Ynl — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 5, 2022

Cogliano brought energy, a boost to the penalty kill and leadership to the Avalanche in his short time with the team. He was a good voice in the room and his pre-Game 6 speech might have just sealed up the Stanley Cup.

Cogliano said joining the #Avs rejuvenated him:



"I really felt after us winning and me playing on the team and seeing what the Avalanche are all about, I just found another level of intensity and motivation. I was excited to push again." — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) July 5, 2022

As a veteran entering his 16th season Joe Sakic was wise to limit the term to one year on Cogliano as there certainly are others chasing a Cup looking for a similar role. Still, to bring back a player who fit so well and has experience with the team in a win for both sides and gives the Avalanche a little bit of cost certainty heading into the offseason with several other key pieces left to sign.