Morning Flurries: Erik Johnson keeping the celebrations going

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Andrew Cogliano is back on a one-year deal! [Mile High Hockey]
  • The Avalanche now have six preseason dates for 2022-23. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Erik Johnson might be the mayor of the Stanley Cup celebrations, he joined NHL Tonight to discuss his first week as a champion.
  • Johnson and Jared Bednar brought the Cup to a VA hospital for the Fourth of July.

Down Below

  • Mike Grier was named as the San Jose Sharks’ General Manager. He will be the first Black man to hold the title in NHL history. [NHL.com]
  • The NHL Entry Draft is just a day away and TSN’s Craig Button shares his final first-round mock draft. [TSN]
  • Colin White was bought out of the last three years of his contract by the Ottawa Senators which puts another young forward on the upcoming free-agent market. [ProHockeyRumors]

