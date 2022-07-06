Morning Flurries: Erik Johnson keeping the celebrations going

All Avalanche
- Andrew Cogliano is back on a one-year deal! [Mile High Hockey]
- The Avalanche now have six preseason dates for 2022-23. [Mile High Hockey]
- Erik Johnson might be the mayor of the Stanley Cup celebrations, he joined NHL Tonight to discuss his first week as a champion.
- Johnson and Jared Bednar brought the Cup to a VA hospital for the Fourth of July.
A special day for a special group ❤️ #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/AYajEl29Tq— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 6, 2022
- Logan O’Connor also visited the Colorado Rapids with the Cup.
Brought a pal along too!— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 5, 2022
You may recognize Lord Stanley from his many adventures #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/EvMj6CHgLz
Down Below
- Mike Grier was named as the San Jose Sharks’ General Manager. He will be the first Black man to hold the title in NHL history. [NHL.com]
- The NHL Entry Draft is just a day away and TSN’s Craig Button shares his final first-round mock draft. [TSN]
- Colin White was bought out of the last three years of his contract by the Ottawa Senators which puts another young forward on the upcoming free-agent market. [ProHockeyRumors]
