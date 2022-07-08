 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Avalanche select Chris Romaine with 193rd pick

Avalanche select Chris Romaine of USPS-Prep in the 6th round.

By AdrianHernandez
/ new
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche didn’t have a pick until late in the 6th round in this years draft. Still there is work to be done in the second day of the NHL Entry Draft. The Avalanche used their first pick on 18-year-old Chris Romaine out of Milton Academy with the 193 pick.

Not a lot of players from the New England based prep league have been drafted this year but Romaine looks to be a good one. NHL Central scouting has the Province College commit ranked at #114.

The most notable asset Romaine has is his skating ability. He has been regarded as a smooth skater with multidirectional acceleration and smooth transitions. He hopes to take advantage of the experience that comes with college hockey and it looks like Sakic and company are heading back to the well in selecting players that are headed to college for further development.

