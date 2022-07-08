Avalanche select Chris Romaine with 193rd pick

The Colorado Avalanche didn’t have a pick until late in the 6th round in this years draft. Still there is work to be done in the second day of the NHL Entry Draft. The Avalanche used their first pick on 18-year-old Chris Romaine out of Milton Academy with the 193 pick.

Congratulations to 04' D-Man Chris Romaine on announcing his commitment to play college hockey at Providence College. Current Friars who skated with the Whale include Brett Berard, Jimmy Scannell, Mike Callahan & Riley Duran!@FriarsHockey @SSK_Hockey @chrisromaine17 pic.twitter.com/qewco4xeT0 — Cape Cod Whalers (@capecodwhalers) September 4, 2021

Not a lot of players from the New England based prep league have been drafted this year but Romaine looks to be a good one. NHL Central scouting has the Province College commit ranked at #114.

The most notable asset Romaine has is his skating ability. He has been regarded as a smooth skater with multidirectional acceleration and smooth transitions. He hopes to take advantage of the experience that comes with college hockey and it looks like Sakic and company are heading back to the well in selecting players that are headed to college for further development.

let us know what you think of this selection in the comments!