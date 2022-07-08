Avalanche select goalie Ivan Zhigolov with final draft pick

The Colorado Avalanche chose last in this years draft due to finishing on top as the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions. With that very last pick of the draft they have selected a 19-year-old goaltender out of Belarus. The Avalanche took just one defenseman and one goaltender in this years draft.

Zihgalov is 6’3” and 160 pounds at just 19-years-old and will likely put on some pounds heading forward. You never really know with drafting tenders but maybe the Avalanche have another MacKenzie Weegar on their hands with this selection.

Reminder to hug your goalie!



Ivan Zhigalov says NOT TODAY with this shorthanded windmill save on Jake Karabela. #CHLKTP pic.twitter.com/HmwJqZwWU1 — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) March 24, 2022

Zhigalov is best known for his size and athleticism. He is a relatively flashy tender that can take away angles and stay composed in the crease. The 225th pick isn’t typically where you find the future of your franchise but you can steal some skill and hope development takes hold.

Let us know what you think of the selection in the comments!