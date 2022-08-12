Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #21 (tie) Wyatt Aamodt

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Mile High Hockey staff. Eight writers have ranked players under the age of 25 as of August 1, 2022 in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Each participant used their own metric of value to rank each player. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Player: Wyatt Aamodt Age: 24 Position: LD Height: 6’0” Weight: 201 lbs Likely 2022-23 team: Colorado Eagles Final Rank: #21 (tie) 2021 Rank: N/A High Rank: #18 (Ezra) Low Rank: Unranked (Jackie) 2021-22 Statistics: Minnesota State: 41 GP, 6G, 6A, 12 P Colorado Eagles: 3 GP, 0G, 0A, 0 P

Likely the most unknown member of the Avalanche organization is a left-handed defenseman, Wyatt Aamodt. He joined the fold when he turned pro and signed an Entry Level Contract in April following the conclusion of his NCAA season and career with Minnesota State. The addition was overshadowed by the Ben Meyers signing. Still, Aamodt is on an NHL contract for the upcoming season and is thus a potential Avalanche player as a call-up.

Minnesota is where the 24-year-old Aamodt grew up and began playing hockey. He started out in high school hockey winning a championship with Hermantown in 2016. Before embarking on his college journey, Aamodt then played in the USHL for two years with the Chicago Steel and Lincoln Stars and won a Clark Cup with the former in 2017.

Aamodt was a four-year player at MSU capped off as acting captain his senior year and led the squad to the NCAA championship game where they lost to the DU Pioneers. As generally a stay-at-home defenseman Aamodt only scored 29 points over those four years but did score a career-high 12 points including a hat trick in his final season.

Wyatt Aamodt adding fuel to the fire pic.twitter.com/elK9EoxzXH — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) February 19, 2022

Aamodt swiftly arrived in Loveland after signing the contract to begin his career in professional hockey and got in three games with the Colorado Eagles at the conclusion of their regular season. He also participated in all nine of their postseason contests as well but Aamodt is still in search of his first pro point as he was held off the scoresheet thus far. He did acclimate and fit in pretty seamlessly with what structure the Eagles wanted to play that late in the season.

The big question that remains is what the Avalanche envisions for Aamodt’s career trajectory and his place in the organization. Is he just depth help on the backend for the Eagles or was he offered an NHL contract because he could be depth for the Avalanche? As someone who will turn 25 in November and is at the age where any NHL ability should be apparent the answer should become clear fairly quickly.

