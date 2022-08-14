Cup Travels: Party in Alberta

As the Stanley Cup traveled West in Canada, the next stop on its tour was for several celebrations in the province of Alberta.

To kick off the week Colorado Avalanche assistant coach Ray Bennett hosted the trophy in the town of Innisfail with a long line of hockey fans waiting to greet the Cup at a local rink.

Colorado @Avalanche assistant coach Ray Bennett brings @NHL Stanley Cup home to Innisfail -- a first for the small Alberta town. https://t.co/4ZjIU4hxUy — Dawn Walton (@CTVdawnwalton) August 8, 2022

Then it was time to let Avalanche Director of Amateur scouting Wade Klippenstein have his turn with the storied trophy with a personal celebration among family and friends in Coaldale.

It was an extreme pleasure & honour to have been asked to introduce @Avalanche Stanley Cup Champion Wade Klippenstein at his gathering today. It’s not every day you get to introduce a Cup Champ while being able to ogle the Holy Grail. Plus, a pic with my buddies Easton & Ryan! pic.twitter.com/D664QssCN8 — Dustin Forbes (@dforbes91) August 9, 2022

Colorado Avalanche Head Scout Wade Klippenstein can also pick out a great car to celebrate his day with the #StanleyCup (Coaldale, AB) @Avalanche @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/iA9zPhgWvD — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 10, 2022

That evening the Cup headed to the city of Calgary as both Logan O’Connor and Cale Makar teamed up for a little speed boat ride preview before each had their own day with the Cup. Following the trip on the river, the duo took the Cup to a local children’s hospital.

Stanley Cup champions Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor took the iconic trophy for a rip down the Bow River in Calgary on Tuesday during their day with hockey's most coveted prize. @StanleyCup @Cmakar8 #yyc pic.twitter.com/riySUkNW5o — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) August 10, 2022

Patients and families at Alberta Children’s Hospital were able to get a close-up view of the Stanley Cup thanks to Colorado @Avalanche players Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor and @ACHFKids. pic.twitter.com/3IXio67JrR — AHS_CalgaryZone (@AHS_YYCZone) August 10, 2022

O’Connor then took possession of the Cup for his day where he took photos and signed autographs at the Flames Community Rink where he grew up playing hockey. There was also a stop at his family’s suit shop for another round of photos.

WATCH: Logan O'Connor brings the Stanley Cup home to a few of his old Calgary haunts @CTVGCampbell reports: #yyc https://t.co/wk0YKzf2Rd — CTV News Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 11, 2022

On Makar’s own day he also wanted to bring the precious hardware back to the community at Crowchild Twin Arena where he skated as a youth. Makar took photos with all who stood in a line stretching all the way down the block.

Cale Makar’s day with Stanley Cup a repeat of his own childhood experience https://t.co/G66LHeojdU pic.twitter.com/HLTBwmbwhq — Global National (@GlobalNational) August 11, 2022

The Clovis family welcomed a 12-day-old newborn into the world with a quick nap on the Stanley Cup.



Go behind the scenes in Calgary for an epic day of #Avs celebration with Cale Makar https://t.co/fq6qpErSdp pic.twitter.com/7RxmsddQTg — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 13, 2022

… and it doesn’t get any better than Makar and his brother Taylor drinking Slurpee out of the Stanley Cup.

Where will the Stanley Cup go next? Stay tuned to find out.