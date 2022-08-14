 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cup Travels: Party in Alberta

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

As the Stanley Cup traveled West in Canada, the next stop on its tour was for several celebrations in the province of Alberta.

To kick off the week Colorado Avalanche assistant coach Ray Bennett hosted the trophy in the town of Innisfail with a long line of hockey fans waiting to greet the Cup at a local rink.

Then it was time to let Avalanche Director of Amateur scouting Wade Klippenstein have his turn with the storied trophy with a personal celebration among family and friends in Coaldale.

That evening the Cup headed to the city of Calgary as both Logan O’Connor and Cale Makar teamed up for a little speed boat ride preview before each had their own day with the Cup. Following the trip on the river, the duo took the Cup to a local children’s hospital.

O’Connor then took possession of the Cup for his day where he took photos and signed autographs at the Flames Community Rink where he grew up playing hockey. There was also a stop at his family’s suit shop for another round of photos.

On Makar’s own day he also wanted to bring the precious hardware back to the community at Crowchild Twin Arena where he skated as a youth. Makar took photos with all who stood in a line stretching all the way down the block.

… and it doesn’t get any better than Makar and his brother Taylor drinking Slurpee out of the Stanley Cup.

Where will the Stanley Cup go next? Stay tuned to find out.

Loading comments...