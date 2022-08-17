Morning Flurries: World Junior Quarterfinals begin today

All Avalanche
- Several NHL.com writers debate if the Colorado Avalanche will repeat as Stanley Cup champions or if they will not enjoy the same result next summer. [NHL.com]
- Bowen Byram had his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Cranbrook, BC and spoke with local reporters about the experience. [EastKnow]
- Oskar Olausson scored a goal in Sweden’s 4-2 win over Germany. He now leads all Swedish forwards with a goal and four assists through four games.
Powerplay goal! @Trekronorse's Oskar Olausson evens it up 1-1#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/vFb1zgRD6C— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 16, 2022
Down Below
- Word late last night broke about Jack Johnson signing with the Chicago Blackhawks.
#Blackhawks are signing veteran defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract.— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) August 17, 2022
His cap hit will be $950,000, according to a source.
- The NHLPA released COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming season. Unvaccinated players may still have issues crossing the US-Canada border. [NHLPA]
- Marco Rossi is an Austrian feel-good and success story. [TheAthletic]
- The Quarterfinal stage has arrived at the World Junior Championship. Olausson and team Sweden will take on Latvia at 1:30 p.m. while Sean Behrens and team USA face Czechia at 8:30 p.m. MT, both games will be broadcast on NHL Network.
Your #WorldJuniors quarter-finals matchups:@leijonat vs @deb_teams @Trekronorse vs @lhf_lv @HockeyCanada vs @SwissIceHockey @usahockey vs @narodnitym pic.twitter.com/aFxUXJFbLp— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 16, 2022
Loading comments...