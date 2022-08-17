 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: World Junior Quarterfinals begin today

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
United States v Sweden: Group B - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

  • Several NHL.com writers debate if the Colorado Avalanche will repeat as Stanley Cup champions or if they will not enjoy the same result next summer. [NHL.com]
  • Bowen Byram had his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Cranbrook, BC and spoke with local reporters about the experience. [EastKnow]
  • Oskar Olausson scored a goal in Sweden’s 4-2 win over Germany. He now leads all Swedish forwards with a goal and four assists through four games.

  • The NHLPA released COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming season. Unvaccinated players may still have issues crossing the US-Canada border. [NHLPA]
  • Marco Rossi is an Austrian feel-good and success story. [TheAthletic]
  • The Quarterfinal stage has arrived at the World Junior Championship. Olausson and team Sweden will take on Latvia at 1:30 p.m. while Sean Behrens and team USA face Czechia at 8:30 p.m. MT, both games will be broadcast on NHL Network.

