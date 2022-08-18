Jack Johnson signs one-year deal with Blackhawks

Jack Johnson was one of the best stories of Colorado’s glorious Championship season. He began the season vying for a roster spot on a PTO deal and became a vital contributor throughout the regular season. My favorite Avalanche trivia question will now be, “who scored the first goal of the season in 2021-22 when Colorado won the cup?” If you answered Jack Johnson, you win.

Jack Johnson is a Blackhawk. https://t.co/hJRJCQxw6l — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) August 17, 2022

It’s always challenging to keep the band together after winning the cup, and I’d imagine JJ is a cup casualty. He isn’t an unaffordable player but can be replaced cheaply and earned a pay raise. JJ made 750K as an Avalanche last season and will play for Chicago for one year at 950K.

Jack Johnson has signed a one-year contract with the @NHLBlackhawks.



Guess who he scored his only goal against last season? pic.twitter.com/jPIMIA8j4f — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 17, 2022

His name will be etched in history among his teammates on the Stanley Cup. He was a fan favorite here in Colorado, and it’s only a matter of time until the same is true in Chicago. No more Johnson & Johnson line. It was good while it lasted.