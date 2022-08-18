 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Johnson signs one-year deal with Blackhawks

Veteran defender ends his days in Colorado and is headed to The Windy City.

By AdrianHernandez
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jack Johnson was one of the best stories of Colorado’s glorious Championship season. He began the season vying for a roster spot on a PTO deal and became a vital contributor throughout the regular season. My favorite Avalanche trivia question will now be, “who scored the first goal of the season in 2021-22 when Colorado won the cup?” If you answered Jack Johnson, you win.

It’s always challenging to keep the band together after winning the cup, and I’d imagine JJ is a cup casualty. He isn’t an unaffordable player but can be replaced cheaply and earned a pay raise. JJ made 750K as an Avalanche last season and will play for Chicago for one year at 950K.

His name will be etched in history among his teammates on the Stanley Cup. He was a fan favorite here in Colorado, and it’s only a matter of time until the same is true in Chicago. No more Johnson & Johnson line. It was good while it lasted.

