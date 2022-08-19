Cup Travels: Completing the West

It was finally time for the big boss to have his day as Joe Sakic quietly held his Stanley Cup celebrations back in Denver. He took the Cup to Craig Hospital for a visit with patients and staff and then held a private event afterward.

Thank you Joe & Debbie Sakic for including us in “Their day with the Cup”. Such an honor to be in the presence of one of the greatest ever men of hockey and the most famous trophy in the world!#ColoradoAvalanche #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Al6w1Oe4TB — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamilton84) August 14, 2022

The following day it was Avalanche assistant coach Nolan Pratt’s turn with the storied trophy and as a bonus got to celebrate his birthday with it. His venue of choice was historic and beautiful Red Rocks park.

A special #happybirthday to 3 x #stanleycup champion Nolan Pratt. 2 times as a player and this year you as Assistant Coach for the @Avalanche @nhl Be alert if you are at Red Rocks Park..you might run into the #stanleycup @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/2ZLlGSVUX7 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 14, 2022

The next player day on the agenda for the Stanley Cup tour was Bowen Byram who spent the occasion in his hometown of Cranbrook, BC. Like many he started with a hearty breakfast of french toast out of the Cup before a stop at the local firehouse and hospital before settling in at the local rink for photos with the community. He then later had a backyard party with friends and family.

Bowen Byram took the Cup back to Cranbrook, B.C., and had breakfast out of it.



( : IG/kaileyrankin) pic.twitter.com/HhTjJWLQyz — BarDown (@BarDown) August 17, 2022