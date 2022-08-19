 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cup Travels: Completing the West

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It was finally time for the big boss to have his day as Joe Sakic quietly held his Stanley Cup celebrations back in Denver. He took the Cup to Craig Hospital for a visit with patients and staff and then held a private event afterward.

The following day it was Avalanche assistant coach Nolan Pratt’s turn with the storied trophy and as a bonus got to celebrate his birthday with it. His venue of choice was historic and beautiful Red Rocks park.

The next player day on the agenda for the Stanley Cup tour was Bowen Byram who spent the occasion in his hometown of Cranbrook, BC. Like many he started with a hearty breakfast of french toast out of the Cup before a stop at the local firehouse and hospital before settling in at the local rink for photos with the community. He then later had a backyard party with friends and family.

