Morning Flurries: The post-Nazem Kadri era begins

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

All Avalanche:

  • In case you’ve been living under a rock, Nazem Kadri has finally made a decision on where to go for the next chapter of his NHL career. That team is the Calgary Flames (Mile High Hockey).
  • There was a Kadri press conference after his move to Calgary where he stated that his patience paid off in the end and that winning the Stanley Cup is something that will never be forgotten.

Down Below:

  • Carey Price’s NHL career may be over with the Montreal Canadiens because of his knee, General Manager Kent Hughes said (Eyes on the Prize).
  • Despite all the noise the New York Islanders made in the pursuit of Kadri, they lost out. How did they let this happen? (New York Post)
  • The World Juniors comes to a close last with the gold medal match between Team Canada and Finland with Canada taking gold in OT in dramatic fashion. Oskar Olausson played in the bronze medal match with Team Sweden and came home with the medal in the end, beating the Czech Republic 3-1. (IIHF)
Czechia v Sweden: Bronze Medal Game - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/Getty Images

