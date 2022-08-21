Morning Flurries: The post-Nazem Kadri era begins

All Avalanche:
- In case you’ve been living under a rock, Nazem Kadri has finally made a decision on where to go for the next chapter of his NHL career. That team is the Calgary Flames (Mile High Hockey).
- There was a Kadri press conference after his move to Calgary where he stated that his patience paid off in the end and that winning the Stanley Cup is something that will never be forgotten.
Nazem Kadri on winning the #StanleyCup with the #Avs: “Last year will be something I’ll never forget. … Being at the pinnacle of hockey and winning at the Stanley Cup is almost an addictive feeling.” https://t.co/i9067LoGlj— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 19, 2022
- The departure of Kadri leaves some great memories but plenty of wondering about what’s next for both Naz and the Colorado Avalanche (The Athletic).
Down Below:
- Carey Price’s NHL career may be over with the Montreal Canadiens because of his knee, General Manager Kent Hughes said (Eyes on the Prize).
- Despite all the noise the New York Islanders made in the pursuit of Kadri, they lost out. How did they let this happen? (New York Post)
- The World Juniors comes to a close last with the gold medal match between Team Canada and Finland with Canada taking gold in OT in dramatic fashion. Oskar Olausson played in the bronze medal match with Team Sweden and came home with the medal in the end, beating the Czech Republic 3-1. (IIHF)
MASON MCTAVISH. THAT IS THE TWEET.#WORLDJUNIORS pic.twitter.com/1wlgnbq1Bm— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 21, 2022
TEAM CANADA IS THE 2022 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/n1P5VAM67V— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 21, 2022
Loading comments...