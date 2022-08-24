Cup Travels: Maritime Parades

The Stanley Cup had one stop at a quiet affair before its big weekend with several parades on the agenda. But first, it was a day reserved for Darren Helm where his family has put roots down in the Detroit area. As someone whose name is already on the Cup, he kept it to a gathering of family and friends and Helm’s three daughters had a lot of fun with the photos.

The highly anticipated Nathan MacKinnon celebration didn’t disappoint. The city of Halifax turned out in the thousands along the parade route through town and for a Q&A at the end. MacKinnon had some special guests with him as part of the parade in teammates Andrew Cogliano and Gabriel Landeskog.

MacKinnon returns home to Cole Harbour with Stanley Cup

Sent with @NHL https://t.co/QDSCYx8rSa — Rick Sadowski (@RickS7) August 20, 2022

Also here is a great recap of the whole day from Peter Baugh who details the morning MacKinnon had with the Cup at his childhood home, the parade, and then visits to a veterans hospital, a local pro soccer team, and then a private party afterward.

Inside Nathan MacKinnon’s day with the Stanley Cup: Avalanche star celebrates in Halifax



By ⁦@Peter_Baugh⁩ https://t.co/DI7EL4l8eL — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 22, 2022

Alex Newhook got the Stanley Cup next on the tour to the East Coast of Canada in his hometown of St. John’s in Newfoundland. Newhook had quite a bash planned as the Cup got an early start visiting his childhood rink and coaches before going on a helicopter ride. The day was only getting started as the parade was next plus a whole host of other stops.

The whole community of St. John’s turned out for the celebration but Newhook also brought the Stanley Cup to visit kids from his youth hockey program, at the Ronald McDonald House and then later in the day Newhook arranged a ball hockey game where the winning team got to pose with the Cup. It was certainly a day Newfoundland won’t forget.

Stanley's day in St. John's: Alex Newhook 'at a total loss for words' as thousands turn out for his day with the Cup | SaltWire https://t.co/4A1m7oHAoB — The Chronicle Herald (@chronicleherald) August 22, 2022

From here Lord Stanley’s Cup will head to Ontario for Andrew Cogliano, Kurtis MacDermid, several members of the staff, and of course Nazem Kadri’s anticipated big celebration.