Morning Flurries: Colorado Rockies set to make a return

All Avalanche:
- The Athletic’s Corey Pronman ranked the Colorado Avalanche’s 22-and-under pipeline at 23rd mostly on the back of pa glowing write-up on Bowen Byram. [The Athletic]
- The Stanley Cup was just recently in Halifax and St. John’s for memorable celebrations and parades for Nathan MacKinnon and Alex Newhook. [Mile High Hockey]
- An image of a leaked T-shirt following the design of the new reverse retro jerseys to be revealed in November shows a striking resemblance to the old Colorado Rockies color palate which mimics the Colorado state flag. The big question is will the logo follow the old Rockies mountain design or the “Colorado C” used on the shoulder patches?
Fanatics accidentally leaked some of the new Reverse Retro themes earlier today and here’s a look at Colorado’s theme. Looks to be a retro to the former Colorado Rockies with the red and yellow #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/F2xCAgtXwu— Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) August 24, 2022
Down Below:
- The NHLPA European media tour is underway in Paris. Among is the issues deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed is the anticipated ability for Russian players to obtain their visas and report to North American training camp. [ESPN]
- Plans for the 2024 World Cup are moving forward with an expected European host city and potential February start. [NHL.com]
- Concerning news about Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier sitting out the 2022-23 NHL season due to personal issues. [NHL.com]
- Some fun news as the NHL 23 cover artists were revealed.
Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse revealed as NHL 23 cover stars.— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 24, 2022
Nurse makes history as first woman to be featured on EA Sports NHL video game cover. https://t.co/U0yYJtIwyw
