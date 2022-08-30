Cup Travels: Arrival in Ontario

With the Stanley Cup back in its home province of Ontario, it was Andrew Cogliano who got the first day of festivities in his hometown of Vaughan. He, like many Colorado Avalanche players before him, took the Cup around the community including a fire station for a ride on a fire truck and also to a community center.

Not everyday you get to experience the Stanley Cup in your neighborhood!! Congrats Cogliano @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/SSPee94697 — Celine Trimarchi (@celinetrimarchi) August 26, 2022

Andrew Cogliano of the @Avalanche took the Stanley Cup around his neighborhood in a fire truck.https://t.co/a2AgC2vihZ — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 26, 2022

Cogliano had an after party that night like many do in their celebration with the Cup, Cogliano returned the favor and had Nathan MacKinnon as his guest for the festivities.

Nate Mackinnon drinking out of the cup in front of me at work? Yes please pic.twitter.com/37jo1N8SQQ — Sam Bird (@sambird_88) August 27, 2022

The next morning began the highly anticipated Nazem Kadri day with Lord Stanley in London, Ontario. He was the first NHL player to bring the Cup to a Muslim mosque and spoke to the crowd about how much it meant. He then had a parade and rally where fans could take a photo with the Cup.

Nazem Kadri brings the Stanley Cup to the London Muslim Mosque.



This is believed to be the first time in history that the Cup has entered a mosque. @HkyNightPunjabi @NHL @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wRIZAm8hvv — Amrit Gill (@AmritG) August 27, 2022

Nazem Kadri speaks to being the first Muslim to win the Stanley Cup and bring it to the masjid. pic.twitter.com/NHK6zDz1YY — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) August 27, 2022

When Nazem Kadri stepped to the stage with the Stanley Cup in front of the London Muslim Mosque before a crowd of thousands Saturday, he said what many in the crowd surely were thinking:



"This is a big deal."https://t.co/fla2zmal9v — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 27, 2022

To round out the weekend, another member of the front office in Craig Billington got to spend the day with the Cup in Muskoka, Ontario.

Special day in Muskoka. Stanley Cup celebration with life-long friend Craig Billington. “Biller” played 15 seasons in the NHL & is currently the Avs’ Asst GM and Colorado Eagles GM. No one is more respected, more liked, works as hard or deserves this day more. Congrats, Buddy! pic.twitter.com/GC2YpBgdM5 — Paul Hemming (@fromicelevel) August 28, 2022

The tour continues in the province of Ontario where several other stops are planned before a return to the Centennial State.