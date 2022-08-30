 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cup Travels: Arrival in Ontario

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
MLB: JUN 29 Dodgers at Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Stanley Cup back in its home province of Ontario, it was Andrew Cogliano who got the first day of festivities in his hometown of Vaughan. He, like many Colorado Avalanche players before him, took the Cup around the community including a fire station for a ride on a fire truck and also to a community center.

Cogliano had an after party that night like many do in their celebration with the Cup, Cogliano returned the favor and had Nathan MacKinnon as his guest for the festivities.

The next morning began the highly anticipated Nazem Kadri day with Lord Stanley in London, Ontario. He was the first NHL player to bring the Cup to a Muslim mosque and spoke to the crowd about how much it meant. He then had a parade and rally where fans could take a photo with the Cup.

To round out the weekend, another member of the front office in Craig Billington got to spend the day with the Cup in Muskoka, Ontario.

The tour continues in the province of Ontario where several other stops are planned before a return to the Centennial State.

