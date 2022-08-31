Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #9 Jean-Luc Foudy

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Mile High Hockey staff. Eight writers have ranked players under the age of 25 as of August 1, 2022 in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Each participant used their own metric of value to rank each player. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Name: Jean-Luc Foudy Age: 20 Height: 5’11 Weight: 175 lbs Likely 2022-23 team: Colorado Eagles Final Rank: #9 2021 rank: #11 High Rank: #9 (4 voters) Low Rank: #11 (3 voters) 2021-22 Statistics: Colorado Eagles: 65 GP, 9G, 17A, 26P

Jean-Luc Foudy might just be the most intriguing prospect in the Avalanche system but he’s certainly on the most unconventional path. Drafted in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft at 75th overall, Foudy was faced with pandemic-related challenges in his hockey career right away with the OHL shut down after he was drafted. He actually spent that fall in Sweden and then reported to the Colorado Eagles when they started up in January. Foudy played the whole season in professional hockey as only one of two players who appeared in every Eagles game and put up 14 points in those 34 contests. Not bad for an 18-year-old.

The following season Foudy had options, he could go back to the OHL with his old team the Windsor Spitfires, or continue on in the AHL in Colorado with a special exemption allowed by the pandemic. He chose the latter and while Foudy could have scored a few more points back in junior hockey he spent the year refining his game with pro habits and improving on his defense but also increased his production there to 26 points and nine goals in 65 games.

Around the mid-point of the season, things clicked for the young forward and he moved up into a top-six role on a line with Jayson Megna and Martin Kaut. The move really paid dividends in the playoffs where Foudy scored seven points in nine games including three game-winning goals in which two were overtime winners. The Avalanche rewarded Foudy for his hot finish as they kept him around for their postseason as a black ace, which could hint at a potential for a call-up this coming season.

ICYMI last night, Jean-Luc Foudy’s second OT goal of the #CalderCup Playoffs kept the @ColoradoEagles’ season alive. pic.twitter.com/WveRSqfZbB — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 28, 2022

Foudy is a unique talent in the Avalanche system as he combines a tremendous skating ability with slick hands and a knack for playmaking into a very creative and dynamic package. The fact that he amassed over 100 games of AHL experience before his 20th birthday and his Entry Level Contract kicks in means he should be ahead of the curve as far as progress towards the NHL despite his young age. A call-up would be a nice step in the right direction as Foudy continues to refine his defense and add muscle to his frame. Another year in the AHL is expected but Foudy should be on the path to an NHL opportunity sooner than later.

