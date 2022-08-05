Morning Flurries: Cale Makar can do anything

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche added another depth forward on a two-way contract with Anton Blidh’s one-year deal. [Mile High Hockey]
- The Stanley Cup wrapped up a week in Finland before returning to North America. [Mile High Hockey]
- A deep-dive with clips into what makes Artturi Lehkonen so effective and why he is such a great addition to the Avalanche. [DNVR]
- Cale Makar seems pretty good at golf, too.
One of the best @NHL defensemen @Cmakar8 can really swing it.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 3, 2022
The @Avalanche star is bringing the @StanleyCup to Calgary next week after @ShawClassic. pic.twitter.com/8tTDTJJ93f
Down Below
- Top prospect for the 2023 draft is Russian phenom Matvei Michkov who unfortunately suffered an injury in KHL preseason which will keep him out of action for at least two months. [The Athletic]
- The Calgary Flames moved their AHL affiliate from Stockton, California back home and have revealed they will be known as the Calgary Wranglers. The Wranglers will be in Loveland on October 21st for the Colorado Eagles’ home opener. [DailyFaceoff]
- It’s Sid and Nate season.
#tbt to last week when we got to spend a day at the rink with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon pic.twitter.com/UQildKx46q— CCM Hockey (@CCMHockey) August 4, 2022
