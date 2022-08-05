 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Cale Makar can do anything

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
All Avalanche

  • The Colorado Avalanche added another depth forward on a two-way contract with Anton Blidh’s one-year deal. [Mile High Hockey]
  • The Stanley Cup wrapped up a week in Finland before returning to North America. [Mile High Hockey]
  • A deep-dive with clips into what makes Artturi Lehkonen so effective and why he is such a great addition to the Avalanche. [DNVR]
  • Cale Makar seems pretty good at golf, too.

Down Below

  • Top prospect for the 2023 draft is Russian phenom Matvei Michkov who unfortunately suffered an injury in KHL preseason which will keep him out of action for at least two months. [The Athletic]
  • The Calgary Flames moved their AHL affiliate from Stockton, California back home and have revealed they will be known as the Calgary Wranglers. The Wranglers will be in Loveland on October 21st for the Colorado Eagles’ home opener. [DailyFaceoff]
  • It’s Sid and Nate season.

