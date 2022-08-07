 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Inactive August

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
  • In Mile High Hockey news, our annual Top 25 Under 25 series starts tomorrow! Keep an eye out for that for weeks to come!
  • Jared Bednar had a second day with the Cup in Canada in Humboldt at a golf tournament memorial for the Humboldt Broncos.
  • Options still need to be explored for replacing Nazem Kadri, whose status for next season is still unknown. If he is to go, there are various options out there the Colorado Avalanche can look into at the second-line center position (Denver Post).
  • Look at the best goals from Nathan MacKinnon this past season, who finally won something in his ninth year.

Down Below

  • Jake Oettinger’s contract status with the Dallas Stars is currently up in the air after his remarkable performance in the playoffs (The Athletic).
  • Mel Pearson is out at the University of Michigan after allegations arose against him (Michigan Athletics).
  • Jonathan Huberdeau got a hefty extension with the Calgary Flames. After not being able to pay Johnny Gaudreau or Matthew Tkachuk, Huberdeau said that the Flames “made me think that they really care about me” (TSN).

