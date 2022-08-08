Cup Travels: On the Prairie

Back in North America, the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour continued with defenseman Josh Manson. The place Manson chose to show off the glistening hardware was Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, where he spent his minor hockey days before moving on to the BCHL and NCAA. It seems Manson spent the day offering many youth hockey players and associations the chance to see the Cup up close and personal.

What an awesome day! Thank you to former Prince Albert Hockey player and Stanley Cup Champion, Josh Manson for sharing his morning with the Stanley Cup with us! pic.twitter.com/mDuTSgYLbm — Prince Albert Hockey Association (@PAMinorhockey) August 3, 2022

Thank you Josh Manson for stopping by this morning with a special guest!!Congratulations on your Stanley Cup Championship!! pic.twitter.com/NDO3CpWKHX — Prince Albert Mintos (@PA_Mintos) August 4, 2022

The Cup has been on quite a few boat rides this summer as Manson didn’t pass up the chance to get out on the lake to cool off for the rest of the day.

Next up the following day was fellow defenseman Ryan Murray’s turn. He met the community in White City just outside of Regina for his Cup celebration and took photos with all in attendance. Murray also stopped at a Children’s Hospital to brighten the day of the patients there.

On the left ⬅️ is Ryan Murray, back with our #SaskFirst program in 2009. ⏳



And on the right ➡️is the @Avalanche defenceman today, bringing the #StanleyCup back to share with his hometown of White City, #Sask. #MoreThanAGame | #SaskProud pic.twitter.com/NDI1PhAEMR — Hockey Saskatchewan (@hockeysask) August 4, 2022

Ryan Murray, 2022 Stanley Cup champion for the Colorado Avalanche, brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of White City, Sask. on Thursday. https://t.co/SDhJLtsfVo — CTV Regina (@ctvregina) August 5, 2022

Darcy Kuemper’s day with the Stanley Cup was also about giving back to the community in Saskatoon first with a surprise stop at a Children’s Hospital as well and then posing for photos and autographs at the Saskatoon Police Service where his father works.

(1/3) Lots of excitement at Saskatchewan's Jim Pattison Children's Hospital today, with Stanley Cup Champion Darcy Kuemper visiting families in hospital with the Cup in tow! pic.twitter.com/zOtVFO83Qf — Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation (@PattisonKids) August 5, 2022

Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper returned to Saskatoon with the trophy.https://t.co/LhVu7TqY4S pic.twitter.com/FNCIOef1xn — Global Saskatoon (@GlobalSaskatoon) August 5, 2022

And finally, Jared Bednar got another day with the Cup in his home province of Saskatchewan and brought the Cup to Humboldt for the fifth annual Humboldt Broncos memorial golf tournament.

The Cup and Bednar were present for the SJHL Hall of Fame ceremony which Bednar was also inducted. What a weekend for Coach!

Full House for the @theSJHL Hall of Fame Induction hosted by the @HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/gwDcsyPyEw — SJHL (@theSJHL) August 7, 2022

It was a busy week for the Stanley Cup! Up next the party heads West for celebrations in Alberta including Cale Makar.