Cup Travels: On the Prairie

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Back in North America, the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour continued with defenseman Josh Manson. The place Manson chose to show off the glistening hardware was Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, where he spent his minor hockey days before moving on to the BCHL and NCAA. It seems Manson spent the day offering many youth hockey players and associations the chance to see the Cup up close and personal.

The Cup has been on quite a few boat rides this summer as Manson didn’t pass up the chance to get out on the lake to cool off for the rest of the day.

Next up the following day was fellow defenseman Ryan Murray’s turn. He met the community in White City just outside of Regina for his Cup celebration and took photos with all in attendance. Murray also stopped at a Children’s Hospital to brighten the day of the patients there.

Darcy Kuemper’s day with the Stanley Cup was also about giving back to the community in Saskatoon first with a surprise stop at a Children’s Hospital as well and then posing for photos and autographs at the Saskatoon Police Service where his father works.

And finally, Jared Bednar got another day with the Cup in his home province of Saskatchewan and brought the Cup to Humboldt for the fifth annual Humboldt Broncos memorial golf tournament.

The Cup and Bednar were present for the SJHL Hall of Fame ceremony which Bednar was also inducted. What a weekend for Coach!

It was a busy week for the Stanley Cup! Up next the party heads West for celebrations in Alberta including Cale Makar.

