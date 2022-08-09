 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Avalanche prospects going for gold

The reboot features Oskar Olausson and Sean Behrens.

By Jackie Kay
Sweden v Czech Republic: Preliminary Round Group B - 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The rebooted version of the 2022 World Junior Championship kicks off today in Edmonton and two top Colorado Avalanche prospects Oskar Olausson and Sean Behrens are poised to take on prominent roles with their respective teams in hopes of winning a gold medal for their country.

Originally planned for last December the event was called off roughly two games into the Round-Robin portion of the schedule when teams began to forfeit games due to COVID-19 protocols. After careful consideration, a redo was planned for the summer with all scores and statistics wiped clean for a full restart.

Olausson had already started a successful second stint at the WJC scoring the opening goal of the tournament for Sweden plus added an assist in the two games. Behrens endured the opposite fate as a positive COVID-19 test kept him out of team USA’s selection camp and left him at home. The mulligan gives him a second chance at the tournament although he is still eligible for this winter’s competition in Halifax.

Those wanting to watch the games and get a taste of competitive hockey in the summer should be able to see plenty of these Avalanche hopefuls on the ice. Olausson figures to hold a top-line spot on the left wing for Sweden with a lot of power play opportunities. Behrens will be a key player for the Americans in a variety of roles on the backend including shifting to the right side and on the penalty kill.

All games are televised on NHL Network in the US.

Tuesday, August 9

Germany vs. USA, 8 p.m. MT

Wednesday, August 10

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 11

USA vs. Switzerland, 8 p.m. MT

Friday, August 12

Sweden vs. Austria, 12 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 13

USA vs. Austria, 12 p.m. MT

Sunday. August 14

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. MT

Monday, August 15

Germany vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. MT

Wednesday, August 17

Quarterfinal, 10 a.m. MT

Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m. MT

Quarterfinal, 5 p.m. MT

Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m. MT

Friday, August 19

Semifinal, 2 p.m. MT

Semifinal, 6 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 20

Bronze Medal Game, 2 p.m. MT

Gold Medal Game, 6 p.m. MT

