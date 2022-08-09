Avalanche prospects going for gold

The rebooted version of the 2022 World Junior Championship kicks off today in Edmonton and two top Colorado Avalanche prospects Oskar Olausson and Sean Behrens are poised to take on prominent roles with their respective teams in hopes of winning a gold medal for their country.

Originally planned for last December the event was called off roughly two games into the Round-Robin portion of the schedule when teams began to forfeit games due to COVID-19 protocols. After careful consideration, a redo was planned for the summer with all scores and statistics wiped clean for a full restart.

Olausson had already started a successful second stint at the WJC scoring the opening goal of the tournament for Sweden plus added an assist in the two games. Behrens endured the opposite fate as a positive COVID-19 test kept him out of team USA’s selection camp and left him at home. The mulligan gives him a second chance at the tournament although he is still eligible for this winter’s competition in Halifax.

Those wanting to watch the games and get a taste of competitive hockey in the summer should be able to see plenty of these Avalanche hopefuls on the ice. Olausson figures to hold a top-line spot on the left wing for Sweden with a lot of power play opportunities. Behrens will be a key player for the Americans in a variety of roles on the backend including shifting to the right side and on the penalty kill.

All games are televised on NHL Network in the US.