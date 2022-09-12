Avs sign Evan Rodrigues

The Colorado Avalanche announced today that they had signed Evan Rodrigues from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 29-year-old will play for his third different NHL team in his career with the Avs this upcoming season.

Rodrigues has previously played with the Buffalo Sabres and the aforementioned Penguins since he entered the league in the 2015-16 season. Rodrigues comes to Colorado after a career year of his own in the steel city, recording 19 goals and 24 assists.

Rodrigues had been on the radar of a few teams and will fit very nicely in Colorado filling in the gap Nazem Kadri has left behind to go to the Calgary Flames. Rodrigues can play either on the wing or in the center position.

Wherever he may play by the time Opening Night on October 12 rolls around against the Chicago Blackhawks, it will be vital for the Avs. It gives them lots of options on who will actually end up playing in the 2C role. His two-way style of play will be beneficial for the Avs no matter where he ends up slotting in the lineup.

It could be Rodrigues, perhaps they could switch out Mikko Rantanen or Gabriel Landeskog to play there and place Rodrigues along the wing instead, or it’ll be a three-way battle for the 2C position between Rodrigues, Alex Newhook, and J.T. Compher. The line combinations that can come out of this signing are going to be a real treat to watch as the season unfolds.

Rodrigues comes to the Avalanche on a one-year, $2M AAV deal to prove his worth. This is what Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland did with Valeri Nichushkin and look where it took them. They are hoping the same risk pays off here for Rodrigues. MacFarland had this to say after the deal was confirmed this morning.

The Avs announce the signing of Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/QLal6hXMJT — Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) September 12, 2022

Evan Rodrigues signs with #Avs: 1 year x $2 million. He had 19 goals and 43 points last year, hoping for a launch pad year with the defending Champs. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 12, 2022

Evan Rodrigues, signed 1x$2M by COL, is an effective two-way middle-six forward who showed off very strong puck skills last season, counter-acted by struggles to finish his chances. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/5frNXOgWPT — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 12, 2022

Needless to say, this is a great signing for the Avs that will pay off this season at least, if not longer. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!