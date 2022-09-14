Cup Travels: Finale in Denver

With training camp right around the corner and the conclusion of the Colorado Avalanche player days with the Stanley Cup culminating with Erik Johnson’s epic two-state celebration, there still was time for one more week of appearances and sharing with the community in Denver and surrounding areas.

First up Logan O’Connor took the Cup to meet a few Denver Broncos players including the new face of the franchise Russell Wilson plus the Broncos offensive line.

O’Connor and J.T. Compher also had fun with the shiny trophy posing for pictures at Union Station downtown ...

Just hanging out in Union Station in downtown @CityofDenver with a couple of #stanleycup champion @Avalanche and a 3ft high silver thing. @HockeyHallFame @nhl pic.twitter.com/H9ysLRTjEM — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) September 7, 2022

... and then a visit to the armed forces at Fort Carson army base near Colorado Springs.

Took Lord Stanley to visit the 10th Special Forces Group (A) today! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/PZ3u3jEgVf — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 8, 2022

There was also time for one more visit to a local children’s hospital with Erik Johnson and Devon Toews ...

EJ and Toews spent the morning at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, sharing the Cup with patients and staff!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/SMrhQUttUx — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 9, 2022

Finally, a nice warm day on the golf course to finish the Stanley Cup tour in Denver. While the player days are over, we should perhaps expect it for the festivities on Opening Night in October.