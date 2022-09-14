 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cup Travels: Finale in Denver

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade &amp; Rally Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

With training camp right around the corner and the conclusion of the Colorado Avalanche player days with the Stanley Cup culminating with Erik Johnson’s epic two-state celebration, there still was time for one more week of appearances and sharing with the community in Denver and surrounding areas.

First up Logan O’Connor took the Cup to meet a few Denver Broncos players including the new face of the franchise Russell Wilson plus the Broncos offensive line.

O’Connor and J.T. Compher also had fun with the shiny trophy posing for pictures at Union Station downtown ...

... and then a visit to the armed forces at Fort Carson army base near Colorado Springs.

There was also time for one more visit to a local children’s hospital with Erik Johnson and Devon Toews ...

Finally, a nice warm day on the golf course to finish the Stanley Cup tour in Denver. While the player days are over, we should perhaps expect it for the festivities on Opening Night in October.

