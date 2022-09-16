 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: MacKinnon “pretty close” on contract extension

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

All Avalanche:

It was a busy day in still technically the last lingering moments of the Colorado Avalanche offseason. First on the agenda was Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar partaking in the annual NHL media tour.

  • Nathan MacKinnon grabbed headlines as he discussed the status of his anticipated mega-deal contract extension. He characterized the talks as taking longer than he expected but heading in the right direction and “pretty close” with hopefully a conclusion before the start of the season.
  • Cale Makar had this to say about the ongoing Hockey Canada scandal and investigation. He also added he’s an “open-book” and willing to help in any way possible with the investigation. [VancouverisAwesome]
  • Erik Johnson gave Altitude Sports Radio all the details on his summer of celebrations and his focus on repeating heading into the new season.
  • All eyes are on Oskar Olausson in rookie camp and thus far he has looked good. Naturally the next question is when might he make his NHL debut. [DenverPost]
  • Speaking of NHL debuts we pondered and posed the question on how many NHL debuts the Avalanche might see this upcoming season. [MileHighHockey]
  • Peter Baugh of The Athletic talked to Avalanche prospect Matt Stienburg about his return to college and the anticipation that he will sign a pro contract after this season.

