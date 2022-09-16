Morning Flurries: MacKinnon “pretty close” on contract extension

All Avalanche:
It was a busy day in still technically the last lingering moments of the Colorado Avalanche offseason. First on the agenda was Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar partaking in the annual NHL media tour.
- Nathan MacKinnon grabbed headlines as he discussed the status of his anticipated mega-deal contract extension. He characterized the talks as taking longer than he expected but heading in the right direction and “pretty close” with hopefully a conclusion before the start of the season.
Avs star centre Nathan MacKinnon said at the NHL's Player Media Tour Thursday that he and the team are "pretty close" on an extension and hopes to have it done ahead of the Colorado's season opener (via @MatiszJohn & @RussoHockey): https://t.co/WCkbRE30JE pic.twitter.com/A55wicSfGW— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 15, 2022
- Cale Makar had this to say about the ongoing Hockey Canada scandal and investigation. He also added he’s an “open-book” and willing to help in any way possible with the investigation. [VancouverisAwesome]
Cale Makar talked about Hockey Canada with his parents this summer, including the use of the National Equity Fund — which is maintained by registration fees — to settle uninsured liabilities, including sexual assaults: pic.twitter.com/x7F5qOFOW6— Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) September 16, 2022
- Erik Johnson gave Altitude Sports Radio all the details on his summer of celebrations and his focus on repeating heading into the new season.
- All eyes are on Oskar Olausson in rookie camp and thus far he has looked good. Naturally the next question is when might he make his NHL debut. [DenverPost]
- Speaking of NHL debuts we pondered and posed the question on how many NHL debuts the Avalanche might see this upcoming season. [MileHighHockey]
- Peter Baugh of The Athletic talked to Avalanche prospect Matt Stienburg about his return to college and the anticipation that he will sign a pro contract after this season.
The #Avs 2019 draft class includes Cup champs Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook, as well as Drew Helleson, who was involved in the Josh Manson trade.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 15, 2022
Could @CornellSports forward @mstienburg27 be the next player from the class to make an impact?https://t.co/lZoiLR6Srn
Loading comments...