 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: The first loss of the season

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
AHL: MAR 12 Colorado Eagles at Texas Stars Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • The Colorado Avalanche rookies competed late last night against the rookies from the San Jose Sharks. Although, competitive may be a bad word to describe it as the Avs fell 5-1. With stars like Oskar Olausson and Justus Annunen sitting out this game to give other rookies a chance in the lineup, their presence was missing and called for the first loss of the tournament. (Colorado Avalanche)
  • The lone goal scorer was Jean-Luc Foudy who put the puck away nicely into an empty net on a 5-on-3 power play after some pretty puck movement to at least eat the donut off the board.
  • With the lack of rookies in the pipeline for the Avs, they are ranked low in that sense. (EP Rinkside)
  • Cale Makar spoke up on the recent allegations against Hockey Canada. He lays out his thoughts and our Thomas Williams analyzes. (Mile High Hockey)
  • For those of you that still get Altitude, they announced their broadcast schedule which you can find here.

Loading comments...