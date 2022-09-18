Morning Flurries: The first loss of the season

- The Colorado Avalanche rookies competed late last night against the rookies from the San Jose Sharks. Although, competitive may be a bad word to describe it as the Avs fell 5-1. With stars like Oskar Olausson and Justus Annunen sitting out this game to give other rookies a chance in the lineup, their presence was missing and called for the first loss of the tournament. (Colorado Avalanche)
- The lone goal scorer was Jean-Luc Foudy who put the puck away nicely into an empty net on a 5-on-3 power play after some pretty puck movement to at least eat the donut off the board.
FOUDYYYY pic.twitter.com/9nskXHkSYk— DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) September 18, 2022
- With the lack of rookies in the pipeline for the Avs, they are ranked low in that sense. (EP Rinkside)
- Cale Makar spoke up on the recent allegations against Hockey Canada. He lays out his thoughts and our Thomas Williams analyzes. (Mile High Hockey)
- For those of you that still get Altitude, they announced their broadcast schedule which you can find here.
