Morning Flurries: The most wonderful time of the year

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
2022 NHL Media Tour - Las Vegas Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The Colorado Avalanche starts day three of training camp this morning. After the first couple of days, we’re already getting a glimpse of how this team hasn’t slowed down much at all.
  • Personnel will be missing to start the year, as Gabriel Landeskog is out with a lower-body injury. It’s presumed that it has to do with his knee injury from last season. (NHL.com)
  • The battle for 2C is heating up, with Bednar pointing out the names who are up for the job. (The Athletic)
  • Battles for squad positions start tomorrow! The Avs get back into game action with a split squad, with a group heading to play the Minnesota Wild and another group staying home to play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Down Below

  • NHL 23 released their top player ratings, and a few names are recognizable towards the top but Connor McDavid still reigns supreme. (Bleacher Report)
  • John Tortorella is already wearing out his players at the Philadelphia Flyers training camp.
  • The Montreal Canadiens accidentally leaked their third jerseys during a photoshoot. While they look good, it’ll be a shame that the performance probably won't be up to the same standard as the jersey.

