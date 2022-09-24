Morning Flurries: The most wonderful time of the year

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche starts day three of training camp this morning. After the first couple of days, we’re already getting a glimpse of how this team hasn’t slowed down much at all.
Nate with a no look behind the back pass through the slot to Girard. Girard with a one knee slapper to finish.....stop camp now. #Avs #GoAvsGo— Brennan Vogt (@AvsTerritory) September 22, 2022
Newhook skating like he has a job on the line here ... #GoAvsGo #Avs pic.twitter.com/YuKZ1AKQur— Brennan Vogt (@AvsTerritory) September 22, 2022
- Personnel will be missing to start the year, as Gabriel Landeskog is out with a lower-body injury. It’s presumed that it has to do with his knee injury from last season. (NHL.com)
- The battle for 2C is heating up, with Bednar pointing out the names who are up for the job. (The Athletic)
- Battles for squad positions start tomorrow! The Avs get back into game action with a split squad, with a group heading to play the Minnesota Wild and another group staying home to play the Vegas Golden Knights.
Down Below
- NHL 23 released their top player ratings, and a few names are recognizable towards the top but Connor McDavid still reigns supreme. (Bleacher Report)
- John Tortorella is already wearing out his players at the Philadelphia Flyers training camp.
What a John Tortorella camp does to a man pic.twitter.com/HrRNKqmETc— Travis Ballinghoff (@travieballin26) September 22, 2022
- The Montreal Canadiens accidentally leaked their third jerseys during a photoshoot. While they look good, it’ll be a shame that the performance probably won't be up to the same standard as the jersey.
Primeau, Primeau, Primeau pic.twitter.com/KmGnYzEj8n— Tricolore Sports (@TricoloreSports) September 22, 2022
