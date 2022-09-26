Recap: Split result in pair of split squad games

The preseason is coming fast and furious at the Colorado Avalanche as they play two-thirds of their schedule over just four days. Two of those games were on Sunday as the team participated in a split squad affair and they split the results of those games as well.

A group light on NHL players travelled to face the Minnesota Wild in an afternoon game and while the Avalanche fell into a two-goal deficit early they eventually rallied and tied the game on goals from Spencer Smallman and Shane Bowers. The contest needed extra time past regulation to break the tie and the Wild put one home on Justus Annunen 48 seconds into overtime to seal a 3-2 victory.

The second contest was at home in Ball Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. A few more NHL regulars dotted the lineup with Evan Rodrigues and Alexandar Georgiev making their Avalanche debuts but was still a prospect and minor league heavy roster. Again, the Avalanche gave up the first goal of the game to Vegas on one of 14 power plays in the contest. They locked it down after Jonas Johansson entered the net at the midpoint, however, and rallied in the third period with goals from Alex Beaucage, JT Compher and then Bowen Byram punctuated the 3-1 final score with an empty net goal.

The Avalanche are back at home against the Wild on Tues., Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. MT.