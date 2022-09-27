Colorado Avalanche Gameday: The Wild come to town

Colorado Avalanche: 1-0-1 The Opponent: Minnesota Wild (1-0-0) Time: 7:00 p.m. Watch: Altitude Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes)

Game three of the preseason for the Colorado Avalanche sees them face off against the Minnesota Wild for the second time in the span of three days. However, Colorado this time has the home-ice advantage and no split-squad to spread them thinly on their choices of who to play against who.

These two played through 60 minutes Sunday and called for a little bit of extra hockey. It would be the Wild who ended up on top 3-2 in the extra frame thanks to a Ryan Hartman overtime winner.

Colorado Avalanche

Jared Bednar continues to shape things up in his side but is keeping his cards close to his chest by not revealing any line combinations. While it's only preseason, we can make some assumptions about who he’ll want out on the ice together.

Since he was in Minnesota for Sunday’s split-squad action, he did not get to see some of the stars from Sunday's game at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Therefore, he’ll want to take a look at Oskar Olausson who is back in the side tonight.

Olausson was stellar on home ice. While he didn’t get on the scoresheet, his speed, skating, and puck control were all influential in getting the Avs the win. He really could be threatening for a roster spot come opening night with injuries to veteran forwards. Bednar will also put in Sam Girard for the first time this preseason to get him back going after the broken sternum he suffered in the playoffs. The combination of players below will look to get back on top of the Wild, even if it is only preseason.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild celebrated heavily on Sunday after beating the Avs rookies but seemed to forget it was preseason hockey. Nonetheless, their side coming to Colorado is filled with a mix of veteran and rookie players for Tuesday night’s affair.

There’s always one notable name now on the Wild that will grab the Avs’ attention. This name is Tyson Jost, who was traded away at the trade deadline for Nico Sturm. After moving on from both Sturm and Jost, the Avs went elsewhere leaving the Avs’s former no. 17 feeling hurt. He was especially hurt after his former side won the Stanley Cup without him.

I mean you have to feel for him. Really unfortunate predicament to be in for Josty #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/yWwyTED5eD — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) September 23, 2022

While again, it’s only preseason, Jost might have his blood boiling. In his first trip back to Colorado after the Avs won the Cup, he’ll be leading the line from the top line to get a second win in the preseason over the Avs.