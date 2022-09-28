Avalanche make first set of cuts

After completing half of their preseason slate of games the Colorado Avalanche decided it was time to make their first set of cuts for the season and trim 11 from the roster to sit at 42 players ahead of their match with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The #Avs have announced their first round of cuts, training camp roster is now down to 42 players pic.twitter.com/2Y4SYu8Jam — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) September 28, 2022

The big storyline is Alex Galchenyuk’s release from his PTO after appearing in only one split-squad game. After a productive three days of training camp, it’s a bit of a surprise that he wasn’t given more games but perhaps internal options showed enough promise to the coaching staff.

For the rest of the reassignments, Ivan Zhigalov went back to his junior club for their season opener this weekend. The rest will report to the Colorado Eagles in hopes of earning depth roles. Danila Zhuravlyov showed some promise in his first North American training camp and a good start with the Eagles could go a long way in earning a call-up.

More cuts are expected following tonight’s contest as the Avalanche will head into four days off before resuming their exhibition schedule next week.