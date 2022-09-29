Morning Flurries: A loss in Sin City

For the Colorado Avalanche’s fourth preseason game they traveled to face the Vegas Golden Knights with another lineup light on NHL experience. While Alexandar Georgiev was asked to hold the fort down he wasn’t quite up to the task and gave up six goals on 18 shots through two periods and then Jonas Johansson entered the third period for mop-up duty en route to a 7-1 final score in Vegas’ favor.

The lone bright spot was Alex Beaucage who scored the only goal for the burgundy and blue, which he was the most deserving player to get rewarded from this mess of a game. He had six shots on goal and wasn’t involved in any of the horrific defensive breakdowns.

Now with only two preseason games to go the Avalanche are expected to cut down the roster significantly and focus on getting the NHL team prepared to begin the season on October 12th.

Recently Bowen Byram sat down with Missin Curfew and they recorded this entertaining podcast episode. Always a treat to hear from Bo in this relaxed atmosphere.

