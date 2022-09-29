 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another round of Avalanche cuts

The roster moves leaves just 31 players in camp.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Following an ugly 7-1 preseason loss, the Colorado Avalanche announced their second round of cuts as the team begins to aim focus on their opening night roster.

Most of these moves were expected as younger forwards head to Loveland in preparation for Colorado Eagles training camp. Alex Beaucage who probably made the most of a tough situation leaves with a good impression on the staff. Sampo Ranta who made the opening night roster last season has been taken out of an offensive role and will have to get the organization's attention as a forechecker in Loveland.

On the defensive side, it is a mild surprise that Brad Hunt wasn’t in serious running for the Avalanche seventh defenseman role but likely will receive call-ups anyway despite the early cut. Justus Annunen remains as the extra goaltender with Jonas Johansson, who played well in his opportunities, heading north as well.

The remaining extra forwards of Ben Meyers, Martin Kaut, Shane Bowers, Mikhail Maltsev, Jayson Megna, Anton Blidh, and Lukas Sedlak are the ones to watch as the last true battle of training camp to see who makes the roster at least as injury replacements.

