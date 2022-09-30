Jonas Johansson claimed by Arizona

It took only the first day of waivers for the Colorado Avalanche to get poached as they tried to get the first batch of their cuts down to the Colorado Eagles. Again it was goaltender Jonas Johansson who struck the fancy of another organization as it was the Arizona Coyotes who pounced and will give him a look for their backup goaltender position. If they choose to waive Johansson the Avalanche will have the opportunity to claim him back so there exists the possibility that he could return at some point. Everyone else the Avalanche waived cleared including defenseman Brad Hunt and can be assigned to the Eagles.

Waivers Sept 30, 2022



Claimed:

#ARI has claimed Jonas Johansson from #COL



Cleared:

Everyone else on waivers yesterday cleared — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 30, 2022

The Avalanche were in good shape with their goaltending depth as it included prospects Justus Annunen, Trent Miner and (former?) LA Kings prospect Lukas Parik on AHL contract. Annunen could be ready to handle third goaltender duties as needed. There is the possibility the Avalanche now trade for a goaltender which has cleared waivers similarly to when they moved Nicolas Meloche for Antoine Bibeau for depth in the minors but for now with everyone healthy there is no need to panic.

Speaking of Annunen, the Avalanche made two more cuts yesterday afternoon as they assigned him and Mitch Vande Sompel to the Eagles bringing their training camp roster to 29 players ahead of the final week of the preseason.