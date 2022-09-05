 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cup Travels: A day at the racetrack

Following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup tour and celebrations.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade &amp; Rally Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kurtis MacDermid spent his day with the Stanley Cup at Sauble Beach in Ontario. There was a community rally by the water but MacDermid also brought the precious trophy to visit a youth hockey association.

Colorado Avalanche skills coach Shawn Allard was the next recipient and just might take the cake for most unique celebration thus far as the group of friends and family gathered in a cemetery to give Allard’s late brother a taste of drinking out of Lord Stanley’s Cup.

After traveling down the streets of Petawawa in an armored vehicle there was a gathering at the Civic Center for the community to partake and get some photos with the Cup.

The following morning Allard held a charity event at the practice rink of the Ottawa Senators where people could skate with the Cup.

After departing Ottawa the Stanley Cup made its long journey back to the United States as it was Devon Toews’ day of celebration. He held a private event at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Castle Pines.

Toews also continued the festivities at a restaurant with lovely ice sculptures and then later poolside with his loved ones.

Naturally Erik Johnson would plan an epic celebration and started the day with a little slide at home in Cherry Hills with the Cup.

After a stop at a local police station EJ went to the Avalanche practice facility at Family Sports for a quick run through with the Cup for the massive crowd who had gathered wearing burgundy and blue.

Of course EJ’s day would not be complete without bringing the Stanley Cup to meet the ponies at Del Mar Racetrack where his horse MacKinnon was racing. In order to get there the crew flew via private jet to get to the track in time out near San Diego, California.

A party under the stars would complete EJ’s day with the Cup and serves as a fitting conclusion for the player days with the Stanley Cup unless Valeri Nichushkin opts for a day when he gets back in town from Russia. Several other members of the staff are scheduled to have quiet events as well.

What has been your favorite Day with the Cup celebration?

