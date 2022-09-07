 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Bednar is ready to get back to work

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
St Louis Blues v Colorado Avalanche - Game Five Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche:

  • A very detailed recap of Darren Helm’s day with the Stanley Cup. [Avalanche.com]
  • We have entered the top five in our annual Top 25 Under 25 countdown. [MHH]
  • Justus Annunen is ready for his second season in North America with hopefully a little more NHL action. [NHL.com]
  • Jared Bednar reflects in this podcast on the summer as a Stanley Cup champion before the Colorado Avalanche get back to work.

Down Below:

  • The schedule for the next World Junior Championship was released and game action begins on December 26th in Halifax. [NHL.com]
  • Only one change to the NHL rule book is expected this season and that’s to eliminate a major penalty entirely upon review. [ScoutingtheRefs.com]
  • Jersey ads starting to show up at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase.
  • Rookie camps are only a week away with the Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks kicking off soon after.

