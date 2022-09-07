Morning Flurries: Bednar is ready to get back to work

All Avalanche:
- A very detailed recap of Darren Helm’s day with the Stanley Cup. [Avalanche.com]
- We have entered the top five in our annual Top 25 Under 25 countdown. [MHH]
- Justus Annunen is ready for his second season in North America with hopefully a little more NHL action. [NHL.com]
- Jared Bednar reflects in this podcast on the summer as a Stanley Cup champion before the Colorado Avalanche get back to work.
️Episode #202 with Jared Bednar— The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) September 6, 2022
⁃MacKinnon’s competitiveness
⁃Getting over the hump
⁃Coaching Kadri
⁃Most competitive Canadian team
⁃Why Tkachuk left Calgary
➕ Much more
Listenhttps://t.co/dpyFGaIG6T pic.twitter.com/zw68Kcagd8
Down Below:
- The schedule for the next World Junior Championship was released and game action begins on December 26th in Halifax. [NHL.com]
- Only one change to the NHL rule book is expected this season and that’s to eliminate a major penalty entirely upon review. [ScoutingtheRefs.com]
- Jersey ads starting to show up at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase.
Brendan Brisson with the @GoldenKnights jersey ad pic.twitter.com/n79F9atJ6e— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 6, 2022
- Rookie camps are only a week away with the Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks kicking off soon after.
The 2022 Rookie Faceoff is right around the corner!— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 6, 2022
More info: https://t.co/2dW8BgHs4f pic.twitter.com/H200yKsxfo
Loading comments...