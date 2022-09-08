Avalanche announce national broadcast schedule

The Colorado Avalanche have released their nationally televised games schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. Colorado is set to be featured in a whopping 14 nationally televised games.

NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE



Wednesday, Oct. 12 - 7:30 p.m. (MT): Chicago @ Colorado - TNT

Tuesday, Oct. 25 - 6 p.m. (MT): Colorado @ Rangers - ESPN, ESPN+

Sunday, Dec 11 - 1 p.m. (MT): Colorado @ St. Louis - ESPN

Tuesday, Dec 13 - 7:30 p.m. (MT): Philadelphia @ Colorado - ESPN

Tuesday, Jan 24 - 7 p.m. (MT): Washington @ Colorado - ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, Jan 18 - 1 p.m. (MT): St. Louis @ Colorado - ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Feb 9 - 5 p.m. (MT): Colorado @ Tampa Bay - ESPN

Wednesday, Feb 15 - 7:30 p.m. (MT): Colorado @ Minnesota - TNT

Saturday, March 4 - 1:30 p.m. (MT): Colorado @ Dallas - TNT

Wednesday, March 15 - 5 p.m. (MT): Colorado @ Toronto - TNT

Wednesday, March 22 - 6 p.m. (MT): Pittsburgh @ Colorado - TNT

Wednesday, March 29 - 8 p.m. (MT): Minnesota @ Colorado - TNT

Sunday, April 9 - 6:30 p.m. (MT): Colorado @ Anaheim - TNT

Tuesday, April 11 - 7:30 p.m. (MT): Edmonton @ Colorado - ESPN

We've got fourteen nationally televised games this season you can look forward to!#GoAvsGo https://t.co/sMdvZ7w2QS — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 7, 2022

The number of games should be no surprise to hockey fans around the league as the Avs are defending Stanley Cup Champions and already had 13 national tv games last season.

Some very notable games are on this list, with many storylines already formed. After yet another fiery playoff series, we will see the Avalanche play the Blues in St. Louis in early December. Last season’s second-round series with the Blues could spur on a rivalry. Division rivalry night will be on display again against the Minnesota Wild, both in Minny and at home.

I’d circle the rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning in February and the matchup with Toronto in the middle of March. I’m sure a rematch with the Lightning will bring about some fireworks, and it’s always fun to go into Toronto on National TV.

Which matchups have your eye heading into 2022-23? Let us know in the comments!