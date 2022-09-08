Avalanche rookie camp roster revealed

In just a week’s time, the Colorado Avalanche will be officially back on the ice in their rookie form for a short camp practice before departing for San Jose to participate in the annual Rookie Showcase tournament. The schedule is as follows: their first game is just the next day after practice. No word yet on any stream of the games but we will let you know if there is!

Thursday, Sept. 15

Rookie practice at Family Sports - 10:30 a.m. MT

Friday, Sept. 16

Colorado vs. Los Angeles - 2 p.m. PT

Saturday, Sept. 17

Colorado at San Jose - 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 18

Rookie practice - 10:30 a.m. PT

Monday, Sept. 19

Colorado at Arizona - 10 a.m. PT

The team also revealed the roster of those expected to participate. No big surprises here as all the NCAA track prospects are already on campus. Ben Meyers has a good shot at cracking the Avalanche roster but hasn’t gone through the rookie experience yet so he will be looked upon to lead this group. There are a lot of invites and AHL contracted players but still, some intrigue especially with Oskar Olausson and the newly drafted Ivan Zhigalov participating.

It's about that time! Our 2022 Rookie Camp Roster is here.



What prospects are you most excited to see?#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/XOttEDEoEH — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 8, 2022

