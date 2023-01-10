Morning Flurries: Byram is skating again

All Avalanche
- Big news to start the week, Bowen Byram is back on the ice and starting to skate. Hopefully he continues to progress and can join the lineup soon but this is a great first step.
Byram isn’t pushing too hard. Just a good sign of progress. pic.twitter.com/BEfUbv0yBR— Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) January 9, 2023
- The Athletic’s prospect pool rankings are out with prospect guru Scott Wheeler naming the Avalanche the league’s 32nd ranked pipeline and with only 14 eligible prospects.
My 2023 #GoAvsGo prospect pool ranking:— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 9, 2023
- Mikko Rantanen needs our help to get him to the All-Star game and here’s how to do it. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- The Vancouver Canucks continue to peddle Bo Horvat ahead of the trade deadline and once again the Colorado Avalanche are a name used to drive up the price.
Everybody expects the Avalanche to be an aggressive buyer at the deadline, one of the teams that should be a front-runner for Bo Horvat.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) January 9, 2023
But Colorado has to put itself in position to justify that expensive bet first.@harmandayal2 on the market: https://t.co/0vsaWSketi
- The reason for Connor McDavid’s unworldly skating has been revealed.
Connor McDavid revealed that he’s been wearing the same pair of socks his entire career and if we had to see it so do you. pic.twitter.com/8dC6EcZYoV— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 9, 2023
- It is trading season in the Canadian Hockey League as elite prospects from the World Junior Championship are finding out where they will spend the rest of their junior careers.
BREAKING: The Windsor Spitfires have acquired @SeattleKraken prospect Shane Wright and a cond. 14th rd pick from @KingstonFronts for Ethan Miedema, Gavin McCarthy, and 7 draft selections including 2 cond. picks.— Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) January 10, 2023
: https://t.co/ZFTavknuyJ#WindsorSpitfires #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/ZObyBdvjBd
