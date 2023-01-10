 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Byram is skating again

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Big news to start the week, Bowen Byram is back on the ice and starting to skate. Hopefully he continues to progress and can join the lineup soon but this is a great first step.
  • The Athletic’s prospect pool rankings are out with prospect guru Scott Wheeler naming the Avalanche the league’s 32nd ranked pipeline and with only 14 eligible prospects.
  • Mikko Rantanen needs our help to get him to the All-Star game and here’s how to do it. [Mile High Hockey]

  • The reason for Connor McDavid’s unworldly skating has been revealed.
  • It is trading season in the Canadian Hockey League as elite prospects from the World Junior Championship are finding out where they will spend the rest of their junior careers.

