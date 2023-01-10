Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 20-15-3 The Opponent: Florida Panthers (18-19-4) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN+, Hulu Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Litter Box Cats (@LitterBoxCats)

We are one hour away from puck drop! If you’ve got ESPN+ or Hulu, this game is available nationwide for your viewing pleasure! The pleasure will come in the form of the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers, both of whom are looking for any points they can get in the midst of their playoff races.

Both teams are in different positions than they were in a year ago: both at the top of Western and Eastern Conferences respectively. Therefore, the Avs look to win two straight after their win over the Edmonton Oilers, while the Panthers look to win after their demoralizing loss to the Dallas Stars.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Ben Meyers (59) - Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Andreas Englund (88) - Brad Hunt (17)

Florida Panthers Projected Lines

Anton Lindell (15) - Aleksander Barkov (16) - Sam Reinhart (13)

Carter Verhaeghe (23) - Sam Bennett (9) - Matthew Tkachuk (19)

Nick Cousins (21) - Erik Staal (12) - Eetu Luostarinen (27)

Ryan Lomberg (94) - Colin White (6) - Givani Smith (54)

Gustav Forsling (42) - Aaron Ekblad (5)

Marc Staal (18) - Brandon Montour (62)

Josh Mahura (28) - Radko Gudas (7)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!