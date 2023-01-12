Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 20-16-3 The Opponent: Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4) Time: 6:30 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, NBCSCH, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Second City Hockey (@2ndCityHockey)

Thursday night’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks is bigger than it may have seemed at the beginning of the year. This is the second time these two have played this season, the first time being Opening Night for the Avs and the Stanley Cup Champions banner-raising ceremony. Colorado won out in the end 5-2.

Now, the Avs sit out of the playoffs looking in and need any of the points they can get. Meanwhile, the Hawks are far out from the playoffs and are looking ahead to the NHL Draft as they try and win the lottery to draft Connor Bedard. Both teams have very different outlooks on this game, but how will the result turn out in the end?

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Ben Meyers (59) - Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Brad Hunt (17)

Chicago Blackhawks Projected Lines

Lukas Reichel (27) - Max Domi (13) - Philipp Kurashev (23)

Tyler Johnson (90) - Jonathan Toews (19) - Taylor Raddish (11)

MacKenzie Entwisle (58) - Jason Dickinson (17) - Andreas Athanasiou (89)

Colin Blackwell (43) - Sam Lafferty (24) - Reese Johnson (52)

Jake McCabe (6) - Seth Jones (4)

Jack Johnson (8) - Connor Murphy (5)

Caleb Jones (82) - Ian Mitchell (51)

