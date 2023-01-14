Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 20-17-3 The Opponent: Ottawa Senators (19-19-3) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, TSN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Silver Seven (@silversevens)

After a brutally disappointing loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Colorado Avalanche are back home for a two-game homestand against two Atlantic Division foes. Every point is big now.

Saturday they face a young Ottawa team that was toted as having one of the best top sixes in hockey preseason on Next Gen night. Can they manage to get the job done and look to steer things back on track in the second half of the season?

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Ben Meyers (59) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Sampo Ranta (75) - Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Brad Hunt (17)

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Brady Tkachuck (7) - Tim Stutzle (18) - Alex Debrincat (12)

Claude Giroux (28) - Shane Pinto (57) - Drake Batherson (19)

Parker Kelly (45) - Dylan Gambrell (27) - Jake Lucchini (36)

Derick Brassard (61) - Mark Kastelic (47) - Austin Watson (16)

Thomas Chabot (72) - Artem Zub (2)

Jake Sanderson (85) - Travis Hamonic (23)

Erik Brannstrom (26) - Nick Holden (5)

