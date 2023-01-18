Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 22-17-3 The Opponent: Calgary Flames (21-14-9) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SN, ESPN+ (out of market) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Colorado Avalanche needed to get back on track, and in their two-game homestand against Ottawa and Detroit they did more than just that - they wrecked some fools with a combined score of 13-3. Pretty good.

Traveling to Calgary is a tougher test, though, even in a down year for the Pacific Division powerhouse. Following the departures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the offseason, the new-look Flames have struggled to keep pace in the playoff wildcard race.

Both teams have much higher ceilings than the current place in the standings, but most likely only one will make the playoffs. This is an important game. They will have to do it without Cale Makar, who is out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Likely, Jacob MacDonald will slot back in to replace him but still play 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Evan Rodrigues

Valeri Nichushkin — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — Ben Meyers — Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano — Anton Blidh

Devon Toews — Erik Johnson

Samuel Girard — Kurtis MacDermid

Andreas Englund — Brad Hunt

Jacob MacDonald

Calgary Flames Projected Lines

Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic - Nazem Kadri - Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrews Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Trevor Lewis - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Chris Tanev - Mackenzie Weegar

Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone

