Cale Makar out due to injury

Well, another one bites the dust.

Cale Makar is the new name on the injured list for the Colorado Avalanche. Head coach Jared Bednar announced just minutes after morning skate the star defender would be out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Makar joins the likes of other names out for the Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog, Darren Helm, Bowen Byram, and Josh Manson to name a few. Makar seemingly was injured last game against the Detroit Red Wings in the 6-3 win on Monday afternoon. However, the status of his injury, where it’s located, and how long he’ll actually be out besides being day-to-day is unknown at the moment.

This comes at a crucial stretch in the season starting with a major matchup Wednesday evening against the Calgary Flames - the team they’re chasing for the final playoff spot at the moment. While he will be missing, there are only a handful of games remaining until the All-Satr Break, where Makar could recover more and perhaps if need be miss out on his nomination for the event.

This also means the team will change for Wednesday’s affair, likely playing with 12 forwards and six defenders again. Most likely, Jacob MacDonald will be back in the team playing forward or defense, with Kurtis MacDermid playing wherever MacDonald doesn’t slot in.

But for now, at least in the near future, the loss will be felt on the blue line. Let’s hope the Avs are able to respond and push through yet another injury.