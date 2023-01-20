Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (23-17-3) The Opponent: Vancouver Canucks (18-23-3) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Sportsnet Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Nucks Miscounduct

Colorado Avalanche

The most pressing lineup question is the status of one Cale Makar and with the team taking a full day off in Vancouver little is known about his availability for this contest. Jared Bednar characterized him a day-to-day and we’ll see if Makar’s return stays true to that meaning or if he won’t be seen until after the All-Star break. Otherwise, the lineup should look exactly how it did in their win over Calgary including dressing seven defensemen. Alexandar Georgiev should split the back-to-back with Pavel Francouz but it is the former who gets the net tonight as he looks to build on his strong outing last contest.

Update: After morning skate the lineup remains unchanged. Cale Makar skated but ruled out for tonight, though him returning is a possibility tomorrow night in Seattle.

Projected Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Val Nichushkin (13) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Alex Newhook (18 - Logan O’Connor (25)

Anton Blidh (36) - Ben Meyers (59)

Devon Toews (7) - Erik Johnson (6)

Samuel Girard (49) - Brad Hunt (17)

Andreas Englund (88) - Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Jacob MacDonald (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Vancouver Canucks

After a 5-2 loss at Tampa Bay the Canucks will be looking to get back on the right track and sweep the season series against Colorado. With their season hanging in the balance Vancouver needs to decide if they want to join the tank race for the first overall pick or start a strong push to make the playoffs. They are expected to put out the same lineup they had in their last game with former Avs prospect Spencer Martin in net.

Projected Lineup

Ilya Mikheyev (65) - Elias Pettersson (40) - Brock Boeser (6)

J.T. Miller (9) - Bo Horvat (53) - Conor Garland (8)

Andrei Kuzmenko (96) - Sheldon Dries (51) - Jack Studnicka (18)

Dakota Joshua (81) - Curtis Lazar (20) - William Lockwood (7)

Quinn Hughes (43)- Luke Schenn (2)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) - Tyler Myers (57)

Kyle Burroughs (44) - Ethan Bear (74)

Spencer Martin (30)

