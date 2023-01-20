The state of Mile High Hockey and SBNation: A letter from the Site Manager

Hello everybody. This is an article I dreamed I’d never have to write at such a young age at such a time for this site but we are here. Time to be transparent and open about everything going on.

Earlier this morning, Vox Media - the parent company of SBNation - announced they were going to be cutting their workforce, slashing it by about seven percent. The hardest hit sectors were going to be the NHL sites along with some other sites across other sports leagues. My boss, and the editorial manager for all of the SBNation NHL sites, Steph Driver, would be a marker to show what was next when she announced to all of us as a staff she’d been laid off.

Today I have been laid off. I always thought I would leave Vox and SB Nation of my own accord, but today they chose to move away from hockey coverage.



I don't know what is next for me, I'm a little shellshocked tbh, but here we are. Steph Driver is on the market. https://t.co/Ncg3cZzlsX — Steph Driver (@StephaliciousD) January 20, 2023

Let me cut to the chase though: Mile High hockey is one of six sites which will still be supported by the namesake and financially from SBNation and Vox Media to keep covering the Colorado Avalanche.

Meanwhile, every other hockey site under the SBNation banner will be gone by the end of February.

While I certainly feel fortunate, extremely lucky, and blessed this community has survived this massive round of cuts, it’s absolutely a gut punch for everyone else around us. The community behind the scenes every site and its writers have is incredible. I’ve been so honored and fortunate to be thrown into this community and rise up the ranks, even just as a college kid trying to figure out what the hell he’s going to do with his life.

I’m absolutely gutted for everybody else. I know that if Mile High Hockey was still in the position it was in about a year ago, this site would be shutting down by the end of February. I have so many people to thank to make sure this was not our fate. Thomas Williams, our temporary managing editor for last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, brought this site back to life. It wouldn’t be here without him. Simply put. His own sites (Hockey Wilderness for the Minnesota Wild and Broad Street Hockey for the Philadelphia Flyers) are shutting down. He sacrificed a lot for us, and for that I say thanks.

To those still on our staff today: Adrian Hernandez and Jackie Kay, in particular, helped run this site with me and bring it back to life. Of course, we are all devastated this is happening. We will carry on the traditions and values of what makes SBNation NHL sites one of the best places to catch up on things: community.

To be quite frank though: we don’t know how much longer we’ll be around.

If I have to guess, I think we’ll be lucky if we make it to the end of the season. Of course, we’ll keep you all in the loop for what happens next. But for now, we will continue to do what we can for however long we can. And just hope for the best.

Go Avs.

-Evan