Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (8:00 pm)

Colorado Avalanche: 24-17-3 The Opponent: Seattle Kraken (27-14-4) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Root Sports NW, ESPN+ (Out of Market only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Davey Jones’ Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR)

The Avalanche have been riding hot. Five straight wins and they have all come by a margin of three goals or more. Today they face a real test. Colorado will head down the coast to Seattle to face the Pacific Division-leading Seattle Kraken. With it being the second game of a back-to-back, the Avalanche have their work cut out for them.

Colorado made their way into a wild card spot after last night’s win over Vancouver. Currently, they sit three points behind the Minnesota Wild for the third spot in the division. Easy to say that they need all the points they can get. The Avs current goal should be to climb as high as they can in the standings by the time defensemen Bowen Byram and Josh Manson can return from the injury list. If they can get into a divisional spot by the time those two return things should be looking good for the team. Getting any points tonight should be a great help in achieving that goal.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Alex Newhook (18 - Logan O’Connor (25)

Anton Blidh (36) - Ben Meyers (59)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Brad Hunt (17) - Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Andreas Englund (88)

Pavel Francouz (39)

Seattle Kraken Projected Lines

Andre Burakovsky (95) - Matty Beniers (10) - Jordan Eberle (7)

Ryan Donato (7) - Alexander Wennberg (21) - Jared McCann (19)

Eeli Tolvanen (20) - Yanni Gourde (37) - Oliver Bjorkstrand (22)

Brandon Tanev (13) - Morgan Geekie (67) - Daniel Sprong (91)

Vince Dunn (29) - Adam Larsson (6)

Jamie Oleksiak (24) - Will Borgen (3)

Carson Soucy (28) - Cale Fleury (8)

Philip Grubauer (31)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!