Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The team is releasing a feature on Josh Manson’s road to recovery, available on YouTube at noon today. Maybe this also means he’s back in the lineup soon.

Down Below

  • The worst kept secret in hockey finally happened as Bruce Boudreau finally got the axe from the Vancouver Canucks leading to a lot of criticism on how it was handled.
  • Old friend Ryan Graves is due a new contract this summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Will the New Jersey Devils pony up to keep him? [TheFourthPeriod]
  • Calgary Flames' top prospect wasted weeks after his call-up to make his NHL debut but his head coach didn’t feel like giving him the time of day. [Sportsnet]

