Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy

- Everyone is still in awe of the Nathan MacKinnon shootout move which gave the Colorado Avalanche the win against the Seattle Kraken over the weekend.
The #Avs on MacKinnon’s shootout move— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023
Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”
Rantanen: “He has tricks up his sleeve.”
Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”
Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN
- The team is releasing a feature on Josh Manson’s road to recovery, available on YouTube at noon today. Maybe this also means he’s back in the lineup soon.
Coming back from an injury is no easy task. Tomorrow, we take a look inside the mind of Josh Manson and his road to recovery.— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 23, 2023
Premiering at 12PM MT on YouTube.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/TIPPVBc2N3
- On a quiet Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche waived Anton Blidh and former Av Dryden Hunt was waived by the Toronto Maple Leafs as well.
Anton Blidh (COL) and Dryden Hunt (TOR) have been placed on waivers— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) January 22, 2023
Jonny Brodzinski (NYR) cleared
- The worst kept secret in hockey finally happened as Bruce Boudreau finally got the axe from the Vancouver Canucks leading to a lot of criticism on how it was handled.
Jim Rutherford has been around long enough he should know how to fire a coach.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 22, 2023
But Bruce Boudreau's dismissal couldn’t have been handled any worse, and it cast a shadow over every decision-maker in the organization, writes @eduhatschek.https://t.co/CJD23XwMxZ pic.twitter.com/lD7ia2VUv8
- Old friend Ryan Graves is due a new contract this summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Will the New Jersey Devils pony up to keep him? [TheFourthPeriod]
- Calgary Flames' top prospect wasted weeks after his call-up to make his NHL debut but his head coach didn’t feel like giving him the time of day. [Sportsnet]
